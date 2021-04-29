Crown Princess Victoria's engagement ring broke with royal tradition

From Princess Eugenie's padparadscha sapphire to Meghan Markle's diamond, royal ladies have shown off a range of different and equally stunning engagement rings over the years.

But one that came as a particular surprise was Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden's sparkling diamond, which was very different from her relatives before her.

Crown Princess Victoria got engaged to her personal trainer Daniel Westling on 24 February 2009, proudly showing off her white gold ring with a round diamond solitaire.

However, her jewellery was reportedly a break from tradition, as previous generations of Swedish royals had sported simple gold bands to mark their engagements.

For example, Crown Princess Victoria's aunt Princess Birgitta got engaged to Prince Johann Georg of Hohenzollern in 1960 with a gold band, while her brother and Victoria's father King Carl XVI Gustaf followed suit in 1976.

However, when Victoria's siblings got engaged shortly after her, they similarly opted for modern rings.

Crown Princess Victoria's diamond ring was different from the gold bands that were traditionally exchanged

Prince Carl Philip's fiancee Princess Sofia had a gorgeous round diamond on a split-shank band and Princess Madeleine was given a dazzling Asscher-cut diamond engagement ring from Christopher O'Neill – so perhaps the simple diamond ring has become the new tradition.

Prince Daniel previously admitted he was nervous when he got down on one knee in the grounds of Drottningholm Palace. "I was hoping for a 'yes' but I wasn't entirely sure," he said.

The Swedish royal added a diamond wedding band when the pair got married in 2010

The pair met after a training session at the then Daniel Westling's fitness centre in the mid-2000s. A year after they announced their engagement, on 19 June 2010, Daniel and Victoria said 'I do' in Stockholm, Sweden.

To mark the occasion, the royal added another diamond-studded band to her left hand which matches her engagement ring perfectly.

Crown Princess Victoria and her husband now live in Haga Palace in Stockholm with their two children Princess Estelle, nine, and Prince Oscar, five.

