Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez recently confirmed they have ended their relationship, two years after they got engaged.

But what does that mean for J.Lo's stunning engagement ring? The Jenny From the Block singer could decide to sell the dazzling emerald-cut diamond, which is estimated to cost anywhere between £1million and £5million (between $1.4million and $6.9million).

However, experts from The Diamond Pro suggest that it would be at a significant loss – up to $1million.

"When couples like J.Lo and A-Rod split, it doesn't just take an emotional toll, but a financial one too. If Jennifer decides to sell her engagement ring, it'll be a loss of somewhere between $500K and $1 million. Plus, she'll have to set aside one of the most impressive celebrity engagement rings of the last decade," they said.

Hustlers actress Jennifer and former MLB player Alex got engaged in March 2019 while holidaying in the Bahamas. They hinted they were planning to tie the knot in 2020 but were forced to postpone their wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The couple got engaged in the Bahamas in 2019

During an interview as part of Ellen DeGeneres' show in April 2020, J.Lo said their big day would probably have happened "any day now". When asked if coronavirus had had an impact, she added: "Actually, it did affect it a little bit, so we will see what happens now.

"Honestly, I really don’t know what's going to happen now, as far as dates or anything like that. We're just kind of in a holding pattern like the rest of the world. It's something that we'll have to wait and see in a few months, how this all pans out."

Jennifer's engagement ring is estimated to cost over $1.4million

The couple sadly announced their split one year later on the Today show. They wrote: "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects.

"We wish the best for each other and one another's children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

