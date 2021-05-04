Everything you need to know about Ant McPartlin's wedding The couple got engaged on Christmas Eve in 2020

Ant McPartlin and his fiancée Anne-Marie Corbett are likely in the midst of wedding planning after the Saturday Night Takeaway star proposed on Christmas Eve in 2020.

Anne-Marie is Ant's former personal assistant, who worked for the same management company as Declan Donnelly's wife for ten years. The couple were first pictured together in March 2018 before getting engaged in December 2020.

Although the pair have remained tight-lipped about the exact details of their nuptials, we've rounded up everything we know about their upcoming wedding. Take a look...

When are Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett getting married?

Neither Ant nor Anne-Marie have shared their wedding date with fans, but the pair have only been engaged for a few months – much of which has seen the UK endure its third COVID-19 lockdown. Many would assume, therefore, that the couple wouldn't be planning to walk down the aisle in the immediate future, and The Sun reported that they may not marry until 2022.

However, the TV star was recently spotted shopping for wedding suits, which suggests they may be saying 'I do' sooner than fans had expected. The 45-year-old and his friends visited tailor Sir Tom Baker in central London in pictures obtained by The Mirror.

Who is invited to Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett's wedding?

Declan Donnelly could be Ant's best man

One person who will likely be on the star-studded guest list is Ant's close friend and TV partner Declan Donnelly. While Dec was Ant's best man for his first wedding to ex-wife Lisa Armstrong, he recently admitted he hadn't planned whether he would take on the same duties for his upcoming nuptials – but we imagine he'll be in attendance, regardless.

"He [Dec] was very good last time. He has been my best man. I've been his best man," he told Digital Spy. "But I suppose it depends on what kind of wedding we have. There's been no plans."

When did Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett get engaged?

Ant and Anne-Marie got engaged on Christmas Eve

Ant shared some intimate details about how he proposed to his wife-to-be over Christmas 2020, and it sounds so sweet!

Chatting to Digital Spy magazine, the presenter explained: "It was a lovely way to end the year. I’m a romantic at heart. You know, there were flowers, and afternoon tea in front of the Christmas tree. Lovely. It was lovely."

What is Anne-Marie Corbett's engagement ring like?

Anne-Marie's four-carat diamond engagement ring

Ant presented Anne-Marie with a gorgeous four-carat diamond ring. Estimated to be worth £200,000, the ring features a large brilliant-cut diamond in the centre with a halo of diamonds around the edge.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Tobias Kormind, managing director of 77 Diamonds said: "A ring with a diamond of similar quality currently on our website is priced at £125,000. A traditional Mayfair jeweller might charge up to £200,000."

We can't wait to see what kind of wedding ring Anne-Marie sports...

