Most expensive royal engagement rings revealed in order of price

With every royal engagement comes a dazzling royal engagement ring, and there have been some seriously impressive gems over the years! From Princess Diana's iconic sapphire stone to Meghan Markle's ethically sourced diamond ring, these mesmerising jewels do not come cheap. Take a look at the most expensive royal engagement rings in order of price according to jewellers Est 1897…

Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice has a bespoke engagement ring

When Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi popped the question to Princess Beatrice, he presented the royal with a stunning 3.5-carat gem with a reported cost of £78,000. Edoardo worked with Shaun Leane to design Princess Beatrice's dream ring, in a process the jewellery designer told HELLO! took four months. "He knew he wanted a modern classic," Shaun revealed.

Duchess of Cornwall

Camilla has a huge emerald-cut engagement ring

Camilla was given a beautiful art deco ring by Prince Charles and it features a five-carat emerald-cut diamond in the centre, with three diamond baguettes on each side. It once belonged to the Queen Mother, Prince Charles' grandmother, and it has a value of £100,000.

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle's ring contains Princess Diana's diamonds

Meghan’s dazzling trilogy ring boasts a large central diamond which was sourced by Prince Harry in Botswana and it is flanked on either side by two smaller jewels which are from his late mother Princess Diana's personal collection. Her incredible 5-carat gem is thought to be worth £134,500.

Zara Tindall

Zara Tindall's husband Mike had a bespoke ring made for his royal bride

Zara Tindall's stunning ring from her husband Mike features a single solitaire diamond on a split platinum band with several pavé set diamonds. It is thought that the low-sitting diamond was specially selected because of Zara's keen sporting career, so it wouldn't get in the way at equestrian events. Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, puts the ring's value at around £140,000.

Princess Diana

Princess Diana had an enormous engagement ring

No doubt one of the most famous royal engagement rings of all time, Diana, Princess of Wales selected her own dazzling sapphire ring when she got engaged to Prince Charles, and it has since gone down in history. The amazing 12-carat, oval-cut jewel is estimated to be worth £390,000.

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton now wears Princess Diana's former ring

As Kate Middleton's engagement ring from Prince William was inherited from Princess Diana, it has the same price tag of £390,000, however, it is believed that with this unique legacy, the precious jewel would almost certainly be worth much more now.

