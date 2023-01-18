Sarah Ferguson's £70k engagement ring she didn't remove following Prince Andrew divorce

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew may have split in 1992 and divorced in 1996, but that didn't stop the Duchess of York from sporting her engagement ring and bridal tiara for years afterwards.

Sarah was pictured with her rare ruby ring from the moment Andrew proposed in March 1986 until 2003. The "unconventional" floral style features glittering diamonds surrounding a colourful stone, not unlike her daughter Princess Eugenie's ring from Jack Brooksbank. If you need reminding just how impressive Sarah's engagement ring is, keep scrolling – we wouldn't want to ever remove it either...

What does Sarah Ferguson's engagement ring look like?

The Duchess of York's engagement ring is one of the most recognisable royal jewels, as it features a huge Burmese ruby surrounded by ten glittering diamonds, and the stones form a flower pattern which is also known as a cluster ring. The precious gems are arranged on a yellow gold band and the gorgeous colours are so attention-grabbing.

Sarah Ferguson's engagement ring is a unique design

"We came to the mutual conclusion that red was probably the best colour for Sarah. That's how we came to the choice of the ruby," Andrew explained in their engagement interview.

"The extra bits around the outside, we wanted something that was slightly unconventional."

Who made Sarah Ferguson's engagement ring?

The stunning ring is believed to have been crafted by British jewellery house, Garrard, the same place that made Princess Diana's iconic sapphire piece, as well as Countess Sophie's dazzling ring.

The royal couple married in 1986

How much did Sarah Ferguson's engagement ring cost?

At the time, Sarah's beloved ring cost around £25,000, but inflation and the story behind the ring now mean it could be valued in the region of £70,000.

Does Sarah Ferguson still wear her engagement ring?

The Duchess only stopped wearing the precious jewel in 2003, a whopping 11 years after the couple separated. Sarah also kept her wedding day tiara, which was believed to be a present from her in-laws, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh.

It is unknown whether Fergie still has her ring

Does Princess Beatrice or Princess Eugenie have Sarah Ferguson's engagement ring?

When Princess Eugenie got engaged to Jack Brooksbank, she showed off the most gorgeous cluster-shaped ring containing a padparadscha sapphire surrounded by diamonds. Although it looks incredibly similar to her mother's engagement ring, it is not the exact one, and Princess Beatrice's eye-catching ring from Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi is a completely different design altogether.

