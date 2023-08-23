Prince Harry issued warning to Meghan Markle following royal wedding

The Duke of Sussex was "paranoid" during their first tour as a married couple

The Duke of Sussex gave an all-access look inside his relationship with Meghan Markle recently, through both his Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan and his autobiography Spare.

In the latter, he discussed the moment he issued a warning to his new wife, just five months after they got married at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle in May 2018. Harry and Meghan had just found out they were pregnant with their first child Archie Harrison when they embarked on their first royal tour as a married couple in October.

He said Meghan "dazzled" on the tour, which caused him to become "paranoid" about the parallels between Meghan and his late mother Princess Diana.

"Everywhere we went, enormous crowds turned out, and she didn’t disappoint them. All across Australia, Tonga, Fiji, New Zealand, she dazzled. After one especially rousing speech, she got a standing ovation.

© Karwai Tang The couple announced they were expecting their first baby in October 2018

"She was so brilliant that midway through the tour I felt compelled...to warn her. You’re doing too well, my love. Too damn well. You’re making it look too easy. This is how everything started...with my mother.

"Maybe I sounded mad, paranoid. But everyone knew that Mummy’s situation went from bad to worse when she showed the world, showed the family, that she was better at touring, better at connecting with people, better at being 'royal,' than she had any right to be. That was when things really took a turn."

© Photo: Getty Images The Duchess "dazzled" on her first tour

He added that Meghan was briefly "hailed" for her effortless introduction to the royal family, but it soon changed with rumours about the "Duchess Difficult" simmering.

The memoir also contained confessions about their secret pre-wedding ceremony and their honeymoon. Their love story began in the summer of 2016 when they met for a blind date in London, and Harry went on to propose at their former home Nottingham Cottage in November 2017.

Prince Harry admitted he was "paranoid" about how well their tour of Australia and New Zealand was going

While millions of people across the world tuned in to watch them exchange vows in Windsor in 2018, the royals confused fans by suggesting they had a "magical" ceremony at home days earlier.

Setting the record straight, Harry wrote in Spare: "The archbishop reached the official part, spoke the few words that made us The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, titles bestowed by Granny, and he joined us until death parted us, though he’d already done similar days earlier, in our garden, a small ceremony, just the two of us, Guy and Pula the only witnesses. Unofficial, non-binding, except in our souls," he wrote.

The couple got married at Windsor Castle in May 2018

After their big day, Harry and Meghan secretly jetted to the Mediterranean for 10 days for their honeymoon, but he said they were "worn down" at the time. "Our honeymoon [was] a closely guarded secret. We left London in a car disguised as a removals van, the windows covered with cardboard, and went to the Mediterranean for ten days. Glorious to be away, on the sea, in the sun."

Harry continued: "But we were also sick. The build-up to the wedding had worn us down."

