Why Prince Harry will never wear his royal wedding outfit again

When Prince Harry married Meghan Markle on 19 May 2018, the royal stepped out looking flawless in his official Blues and Royals frockcoat, but now that the Prince has had his military titles removed, it means royal fans will never see him don this iconic outfit again.

When the Duke decided to step down from official royal duties, his honorary titles were also removed, which in turn means he is no longer permitted to wear official military dress at public events.

Back in 2018, the Queen would have had to provide explicit permission for Harry to wear his single-breasted uniform made of doeskin on his wedding day. As the Prince was given the highest rank in the British Army by The Queen when she appointed him Captain General of The Royal Marines, he could have worn a general's outfit, but instead, he opted to wear that of a major, in order to pay tribute to his beloved former regiment.

Prince Harry and Prince William wore matching outfits on Harry's wedding day

His brother, Prince William also wore a matching ensemble, and their special outfits were carefully crafted by Dege & Skinner on Savile Row.

When Prince William married Kate Middleton, he opted for military dress too, but a more vibrant outfit – the red Irish Guards Mounted Officer’s uniform.

Prince Harry can no longer wear military dress in public

Moving forward, Prince Harry will still be allowed to wear his military medals, including his Operational Service Medal for his service in Afghanistan, and we have seen him wear these medals in America, notably when he went to lay a wreath for Remembrance Day in 2020.

Prince Harry has looked dapper in many military outfits over the years, including a bright-red dress uniform he wore for his then title as Captain General of the Royal Marines at the Mountbatten Festival of Music in March 2020.

Prince Harry married Meghan Markle in 2018

In April 2021, when Prince Phillip's funeral was held at Windsor Castle, the decision was taken for all royal men to forgo the tradition of wearing military dress in order for them to look unified.

