Monica Geller and Chandler Bing's wedding in 2021 - all the details

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Friends characters Monica Geller and Chandler Bing's wedding episode aired almost exactly twenty years ago in May 2001, but have you ever wondered what their nuptials would look like today?

SEE: Friends stars' real-life homes revealed: Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, more

To mark the much-anticipated Friends Reunion episode, which aired on 27 May, party supplier Ginger Ray teamed up with wedding experts to give us an idea of how their big day would look if it took place in 2021.

From the wedding dress to the decorations and even the music, keep scrolling to take inspiration from the Bing-Geller wedding...

Loading the player...

WATCH: The official trailer for the Friends Reunion

The wedding dress

After a bit of a wedding dress mishap, Monica ends up wearing a timeless white A-line dress by House of Bianchi with a long veil – and it's likely that her choice of gown would be very similar today!

Kate Beavis of ethical wedding blog and show Magpie Wedding, said she could make her look more modern by wearing a separate skirt and top. "Possibly a slightly cropped bridal top and long floor length straight satin skirt mirroring her original dress," she said.

"Another style popular with brides today is lace with a boho feel and floaty sleeves, but this would be more in keeping with something Phoebe would have worn."

MORE: Friends TV show gifts: 10 gifts for a true Friends fan

READ: 33 high-street wedding dresses for 2021

The ceremony

Close friend Joey Tribbiani was the couple's wedding officiant

Monica and Chandler asked Joey Tribbiani to be their wedding officiant which, despite being in army uniform, made the ceremony intimate and personalised. With smaller weddings becoming more popular following the COVID-19 outbreak, this could be set to continue.

"When Monica and Chandler chose Joey to officiate their wedding, they were ahead of the curve. Of course, you need to be licensed but more and more couples are choosing celebrants that 'get them' as a couple, especially over lockdown where weddings have been so restricted. This means more personal readings, modern songs, and all in all a more intimate ceremony," said Kylie Carlson, founder of WEDucate.

The wedding decorations

Monica and Chandler may choose more botanical decorations

While the Friends couple opted for rich red and gold colours, it is thought that they may opt for more botanical decorations had they got married today.

Jess Martin, party decoration expert at Ginger Ray, explained: "Monica and Chandler’s wedding decor, in keeping with its time and location, had a very opulent feel."

READ: 10 must-have home buys if you love Monica Geller's apartment in Friends

Had the nuptials taken place today, she added: "We think Monica would have definitely embraced the modern botanical look and feel which is very on-trend right now. She’d probably opt for something simple such as faux green eucalyptus or wisteria garlands draped around the venue.”

The venue

Monica loves nothing more than organising; she even planned Phoebe Buffay and Mike Hannigan's wedding before it was ruined by the snow.

The Friends star would want to organise every aspect of her wedding

For this reason, Jess said: "As a self-proclaimed control freak, if Monica was to get married in 2021, we think she would opt for a dry hire venue where she could organise every aspect of the day herself. Living in the city, they might have chosen to hire a room at an independent restaurant or bar in Tribeca or Soho, sticking to their beloved Manhattan of course.”

The music

Chandler desperately wanted a band called The Swing Kings to play at the wedding, but his choice in music may have been different had their nuptials been two decades later.

RELATED: 22 gorgeous celebrity bridesmaid dresses: from Holly Willoughby to Emily Ratajkowski

Jess commented: "Chandler wanted the band for sentimental reasons, however, we think they would look for something more modern and uplifting than The Swing Kings today. Especially after the year we’ve had, we think in 2021 Monica would be just as up for a party as the rest of us - perhaps a modern-day brass band playing pop covers to get everyone up onto the dancefloor."

But with Chandler's slippery wedding shoes, we doubt he'd be doing much dancing regardless of what music was playing!

The menu

The couple may not want the same formal wedding breakfast

Monica and Chandler's exact wedding breakfast is never revealed, but the show suggests they settled on a sit-down meal served at traditional round tables – perhaps a more formal dining situation than they might choose today.

Jess suggests Instagrammable grazing boards and cake alternatives such as a doughnut wall would be a big hit among guests, particularly Joey.

READ: 12 dazzling sapphire engagement rings – and they're not all blue like Kate Middleton's

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.