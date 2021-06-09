UK summer weddings – will restrictions be lifted?

With the 21 June fast approaching, when the UK coronavirus restrictions are supposed to lift for good, there are concerns that this deadline will not be met due to new variants of the virus. With many hopeful brides and grooms facing big day disappointment once again, what does this mean for the world of weddings?

With a whopping 50,000 weddings planned in the United Kingdom in the four weeks after 'Freedom Day', there will be a lot of disappointed couples, and disaster for the industry as a whole.

The UK weddings Taskforce has calculated that the wedding sector will lose £325m for every week of delay by the government.

50,000 weddings could be affected

The numbers speak for themselves, with 550 tonnes of food currently on order between 21 June and 8 July, and 6million flowers that won't be used in the same time period.

A staggering £16.5billion has been lost by the weddings sector since the first lockdown, and a total of 320,000 weddings have been postponed or cancelled.

550 tonnes of food could go to waste

Weddings Taskforce Spokesperson Sarah Haywood commented: "A hugely expensive, irrecoverable investment has been made by the decimated weddings sector in the ramp-up to full reopening on the 21 June – the only date we have been given to work to. That investment is in infrastructure, consumables - such as food and flowers - and on retraining and hiring new staff."

Will coronavirus restrictions lift on 21 June?

As reported by the Independent, it is believed that the 14 June will be when the government announce the fate of the 21 June 'Freedom Day'. So, fingers crossed!

The current rules allow just 30 guests

What are the current wedding rules?

The government website reads: "Receptions and celebrations will be permitted to take place with up to 30 people. They can take place either indoors in a COVID-secure venue (this does not include private homes), or outdoors (which does include private gardens).

The website also states that no earlier than the 21 June, "the government aims to remove all limits on weddings, civil partnership ceremonies and receptions".

The full rules can be read on the government website.

