The Queen's engagement ring pays tribute to Prince Philip's family – details

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has an impressive jewellery collection with many special pieces, but her beloved engagement ring from the late Duke of Edinburgh must be one of her most cherished items. The dazzling ring has a special connection to Prince Philip's family as the diamonds were handed down from his mother.

Prince Philip’s mother Princess Alice received a tiara has a wedding gift from her aunt Tsarina Alexandra of Russia and Tsar Nicholas II and it was the Romanov jewels of the headpiece that would eventually form part of the Queen’s special engagement ring.

Her Majesty’s engagement ring features a brilliant-cut stone which has been estimated at 3 carats and it is flanked by smaller pavé diamonds. The design is relatively modest compared to other royal engagement rings like Princess Diana's, and it is believed that its low-key appearance was to reflect the current period in history when the United Kingdom was still recovering from World War II.

The Queen's ring is made from Romanov diamonds

Prince Philip commissioned it to be made in London, but the diamonds themselves of course have a Romanov heritage, paying homage to his family lineage.

In a rather romantic touch, the Duke had the remaining diamonds from the tiara made into a pretty bracelet for his wife as a wedding gift. Her Majesty has since worn it for numerous events and portraits.

The Duke prided himself on instructing the design for both the ring and the bracelet, proving to be quite the creative.

Her Majesty still wears her engagement ring alongside her wedding ring

Does the Queen still wear her engagement ring?

Yes, the monarch still wears both her engagement ring and wedding ring together on her left hand. In public, she is usually pictured wearing her signature gloves, but she has been photographed in the comfort of her royal residence with them both firmly on her finger.

How much is the Queen's engagement ring worth?

Of course, the ring is priceless to the Queen, and its royal owner will only add to its value, but the piece itself is said to be worth in the region of £150,000 according to The Diamond Store.

Inspired by the Queen's bling?

