Gwen Stefani reveals the hectic reality of splitting time with Blake Shelton

If you're Gwen Stefani, as it turns out, balancing your life and commitments in different parts of the country is absolutely not an easy task. But it helps to have a partner through it all in Blake Shelton.

Gwen, 56, and Blake, 49, have been married since July of 2021, tying the knot on Blake's Tishomingo, Oklahoma ranch, which is now their family home. Together, they also co-parent Gwen's three sons with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, Kingston, 19, Zuma, 17, and Apollo, 11.

© Instagram Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have been married since 2021, and continue to divide their time with both their homes

However, due to their various commitments, the pair are also kept apart quite often, sometimes taken to different corners of the world. However, during an appearance on the Third Hour of TODAY, Gwen explained that they'll often just default to bouncing back and forth between their homes in Oklahoma and Los Angeles, California.

When asked by Al Roker whether they had any holiday traditions, she explained that their main tradition involved going back and forth over 1300 miles, saying: "Blake and I, we just bounce back and forth between Oklahoma constantly."

© Getty Images The No Doubt frontwoman was previously married to Gavin Rossdale, with the two sharing three sons

She noted that "this December," they're going to head back to their sprawling family ranch before flying right back to LA. "We just had Thanksgiving, we had to do two of 'em," she continued, confirming that the "back and forth" remains prevalent for every holiday, although noted that despite the hectic schedules, it's "been a blessing" to have the ability to do so.

"So we'll do more of the bouncing back and forth, back and forth, I love it. I love Oklahoma, though, this time of year is the best, it's so beautiful!" Bush frontman Gavin also has a home in California, making it easier for the exes to co-parent.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Gwen Stefani reunites with Blake Shelton

Gwen is also re-releasing her 2017 Christmas album You Make It Feel Like Christmas, which was inspired by her vacations in Oklahoma at then-boyfriend Blake's country ranch. She followed that up with Bouquet last year, a yacht rock record inspired once again by her marriage to the "Texas" singer, as well as their exploits at home gardening.

"Meeting my husband felt like a second chance at life, because when my family fell apart it was a catastrophe," she told The Guardian. "How do you pick yourself up from that?"

© Getty Images "I love Oklahoma, though, this time of year is the best, it's so beautiful!"

"But God put this other person there to love me," Gwen continued. "I know this sounds weird, but Blake and I came together in gardening. We have a house together in Oklahoma and during the pandemic we came across this very old building on the land and there were some purple irises, which someone must have planted centuries ago, but they've survived."

"I wrote the song 'Purple Irises' about that and how it feels to find true love and the insecurities of not wanting to lose it." She did also say, in the same interview, that she'd be willing to do more country duets with Blake, although has found joy until then collaborating with him on some of her own music.

© Instagram The pair have collaborated together several times as well, most recently on the track "Purple Irises"

"I never listened to country music, so while Blake was super successful, I never even knew he existed before I met him," she told the publication. "When he heard 'Purple Irises', he loved it so much he ended up singing on it. I love singing with him. He's very humble and doesn't realize how good he is. There's something so attractive about that."