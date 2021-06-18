England WAGs: see their showstopping wedding dresses and engagement rings The England team's wives and girlfriends have been out in force

The UEFA European Football Championship, largely known as the Euros, is back for the summer and football fans have been patiently waiting for its revival. While the coronavirus pandemic put Euro 2020 back to 2021, the 24-team tournament kicked off on 11 June and will be hosted between 11 cities until 11 July.

The England team's wives and girlfriends were out in force to cheer on their home team as they won their Euro 2020 opener against Croatia, and they'll be pitch side again this week when England play Scotland on Friday. Here at HELLO!, we take a look at some of the stunning wedding dresses and the beautiful engagement rings of the England team's WAGS.

Kate Kane and Harry Kane

Harry Kane and his fiancée Kate tied the knot in June 2019 in an intimate wedding ceremony and managed to keep their big day a secret. One month later, they shared some gorgeous photos to Instagram. The England footballer's wife wore two elegant wedding dresses on their big day.

Kate's first was an elegant strapless gown from Ralph and Russo, with intricate beading on the top and a mermaid silhouette fit. Blue detailing was a sentimental addition to her dress, with the names of Harry and their two daughters embroidered into the inside of the train.

Kate's stunning Ralph and Russo gown

For the evening reception, Kate changed into her second dress and although she did not reveal the bottom, the V-neck bodice was full of soft floral embroidery.

Kate shared a peek at her second dress too (swipe to end)

Harry got down on one knee in July 2017 and popped the question to Kate during their family holiday in the Bahamas. Kate displayed her sparkling engagement ring in their proposal photos.

Harry popped the question in 2017

Charlotte Trippier and Kieran Trippier

Charlotte Trippier is a more private WAG with her Instagram closed to the public but her bio states that she married English footballer Kieran Tripper on 6 June 2016. Charlotte wore a gorgeous laced, long sleeve wedding gown with floral embellishments outlining the V-neck bodice, as well as matching lace sleeves. You can view their beautiful wedding video here.

Megan Davison and Jordan Pickford

Megan Davison is the fiancée of Jordan Lee Pickford, a professional footballer who plays for both Everton and the England national team. Megan took to Instagram on 18 May 2020 to share what would have been their wedding day in the Maldives but instead posted a throwback of their civil ceremony.

Megan and Jordan at their civil ceremony

She wrote: "We're getting married in the morning. Well we should have been! It's all gone a bit Pete Tong, so here's a throwback of us on our legal registry office day since there are bigger things going on in the world right now. You are worth the wait my love @jpickford1."

Pictured in a white blouse surrounded by celebratory balloons, we can't wait to see Megan's dress when she can eventually have her big day.

The couple got engaged back in 2018 which was revealed after Megan posted a picture of her large diamond ring, whilst supporting Jordan at a World Cup match. The rock is square in shape and hard to miss as it dazzles on her hand.

Megan displays her giant diamond whilst supporting Jordan

Rebecca Burnett and Jordan Henderson

Although Rebecca Burnett largely keeps out of the spotlight, she married Jordan Henderson, midfielder for Premier League club Liverpool and the England national team in 2014.

Rebecca and her daughter supporting Jordan

Pictured here with her daughter, Rebecca's exquisite engagement ring is on show as she cheers on her husband. The ring is another large diamond rock with a rather thick band.

Fern Hawkins and Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire plays for the Premier League club Manchester United and the England national team and is engaged to his childhood sweetheart, Fern Hawkins. The couple also have two daughters together. The pair started dating in 2011 and got engaged in February 2018 in Paris.

Fern shows off her ring in a selfie

Posted to Instagram, Fern wrote: "On Saturday night, Harry made me the happiest girl in the world & asked me to marry him in the most perfect way."

A few months later, in June 2018 on the couple's 7th anniversary, Fern shared a picture of her large rock. Her beautiful engagement ring is a square-shaped diamond.

A close-up look at her beautiful rock

Paige Milian and Raheem Sterling

Paige Milian got engaged to football star Raheem Sterling in 2018, after Paige gave birth to their son Thiago, the year before.

The young lovebirds pictured with Paige showcasing her ring

Her engagement ring is a glittering diamond in a round cut style. We can't wait to see her wedding dress when the couple have their anticipated ceremony.

