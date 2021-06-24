Jamie Oliver's wife Jools marks 21st wedding anniversary in the most hilarious way - and fans love her for it The couple married on 24 June 2000

Jamie Oliver's relationship with wife Jools just keeps going from strength to strength. The couple, who have been together since they were 17, are celebrating their 21st wedding anniversary.

To mark the special milestone, Jools released two never-before-seen photos from her dress fitting 21 years ago and a current-day clip of her dancing with her kids.

"What you thought you were getting… what you actually got," she wrote in the caption. "Thank you for loving me just the way I am!!!! You now have five bonkers children who secretly all take after me when it comes to a kitchen dance-off.

"Love you so much my absolute legend husband! (thank you @neilcunninghamdotcom for my beautiful wedding dress wish we could go back 21 years and do it again) xxx."

Upon seeing the heartwarming post, fans were full of praise. "You're a living legend," remarked one follower, while another stated: "You just won the internet, happy anniversary x."

The couple's eldest daughter Poppy was also quick to reply, saying: "Hahaha go mum." A fourth post read: "You are WONDERFUL."

Doting wife Jools uploaded this post to mark their special occasion

The lovebirds live in Essex with their five children - Poppy, 19, Daisy Boo, 18, Petal Blossom, 12, Buddy, ten, and four-year-old River.

Jamie, 46, has often spoken out about what has made his marriage go the distance. They had planned to renew their wedding vows on their 20th wedding anniversary last year, however, the coronavirus pandemic prevented their celebratory plans.

The celebrity chef previously told Event magazine: "Jools wants to get married again. We'll do it completely differently. It sounds a bit cheesy, but 20 is an amazing milestone. It's nice to have an excuse to get people together."

Jamie and Jools on their wedding day back in 2000

Jools, 46, revealed that they wanted to "do things differently" the second time around. "Our wedding was formal but we're so not like that. It'll be a big party. Why the hell not? I think we've done well!" she told Red magazine last July.

Recalling their first nuptials, the doting wife continued: "Our first dance was to Dusty Springfield's I Only Want To Be With You, but Jamie doesn't like dancing so I threw him off. I was in my element!"

