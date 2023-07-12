10 Wimbledon stars' weddings: Novak Djokovic's pregnant bride, Elina Svitolina's purple jumpsuit & more

Whether tennis stars such as Novak Djokovic have their partners cheering them on from the sidelines or the likes of Andy Murray and his wife enjoy a day out to watch a match, Wimbledon is filled with celebrity couples.



But how much do you know about Jamie Murray, Serena Williams and more Wimbledon stars' weddings? We look back at Elina Svitolina's bold purple bridal jumpsuit, Rafael Nadal's Spanish castle wedding and more.

1 10 Elina Svitolina Elina Svitolina pulled out all the stops when it came to her 2021 wedding with Gael Monfils in Geneva, Switzerland. Instead of sticking to a traditional bridal white dress, the tennis star chose an unconventional Off-White jumpsuit with embellished floaty sleeves and a belted waist with a lilac tulle train. It coordinated with her husband's bold purple suit from the same designer in the lakeside photo she captioned: "Best day of my life."

2 10 Ons Jabeur It has been seven years since Ons Jabeur tied the knot with fitness coach Karim Kamoun. Back in 2015, the Tunisian star shared the happy news by sharing a photo of the newlyweds on social media alongside the caption: "Happy to announce that me and Karim just got married." It showed Ons wearing a bridal gown with a sheer neckline with lace applique and a drop waist, which she teamed with a sparkling hair accessory and drop earrings.

3 10 Andy Murray

Andy married his fiancée Kim Sears in April 2015, in his native Scotland. The couple married at Dunblane Cathedral, before a ceremony at the Cromlix House Hotel. Andy gave a nod to his Scottish roots by wearing a tartan kilt, sporran, and black jacket, while the bride wore a bespoke Jenny Packham wedding dress encrusted with Swarovski crystals, and accessorised with glittering Jimmy Choo heels. WATCH: Andy Murray explains how his wedding ring was stolen LOOK: Andy Murray’s £1.8million wedding purchase will blow your mind

4 10 Jamie Murray Five years earlier, on 28 October 2010, Andy's brother Jamie had chosen the same venue Cromlix House to tie the knot with his Colombian girlfriend Alejandra Gutierrez. In photos taken by Alan Hutchinson, Alejandra looked stunning in a strapless gown with a lace corset bodice which she teamed with a lace-trimmed veil and elbow-length gloves. The couple reportedly chose an intimate guest list that included best man Andy Murray.

5 10 Jessica Pegula American tennis player Jessica Pegula, 28, married her partner Taylor Gahagen at the Biltmore Estate in North Carolina on 22 October 2021. The bride looked beautiful in a white satin strapless gown with a thigh-high split, which was visible as she posed for photos alongside fellow WTA player Jennifer Brady.

6 10 Rafael Nadal

When Rafael Nadal announced his engagement to his long-term girlfriend Mery Perelló, also known as Xisca, the couple had been keeping the news private for eight months. He proposed during a romantic trip to Rome, and they tied the knot in a Spanish castle in 2019. The star shared a stunning picture on his Instagram feed that showed off his bride's beautiful long-sleeved wedding dress.

7 10 Karolina Pliskova Karolina Pliskova surprised fans in 2018 when she announced she had secretly married Michal Hrdlicka in an intimate ceremony in Monaco. Speaking to the media at the time, she described the "very small wedding" as more of "a family lunch", and added that "it was not stressful at all." Sharing a snap on social media, the bride looked beautiful in a one-shouldered Grecian-style gown with a leg-split and a fitted waist, while her partner wore a grey suit.

8 10 Novak Djokovic Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic married his childhood sweetheart Jelena Ristic in Montenegro’s Aman Sveti Stefan resort in July 2014. The couple, who were expecting their first child together at the time, shared their wedding day exclusively with HELLO! magazine, with Novak saying he was blown away when he got the first glimpse of his bride wearing an exquisite gown by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen. "Seeing her for the first time in her wedding dress, smiling and walking towards me… She looked like an angel," Novak told HELLO!. "I was trying to be present in that moment and memorise it. I was focused on her, and her smile, and our baby. It really was a perfect moment." READ: Serena Williams swapped $3.5million wedding gown for mini dress and trainers

9 10 Caroline Wozniacki Caroline Wozniacki married David Lee in Tuscany in June 2019, just weeks before the beginning of Wimbledon that year. The newlywed opened up about her four-day wedding celebrations in an interview with HELLO!, describing the event as "absolutely perfect". She also revealed she had a special helping hand in selecting her beautiful Oscar de la Renta wedding dress from none other than Anna Wintour. As for the reception? "We partied all the way until four in the morning which was perfect. We had a candy room, because I love sweets, and on the dance floor, we had fries and candy and burgers and stuff coming out. So I think the food was also a big highlight for us."