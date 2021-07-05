Meghan Markle's sparkling engagement ring from ex-husband is so regal The Duchess of Sussex got divorced in 2013

It is a well-known fact that the Duchess of Sussex was married to film producer Trevor Engelson before she met Prince Harry, but not many details have been revealed about her former engagement ring.

Ahead of her first wedding, which took place at the luxurious Jamaica Inn resort in Ocho Rios with 107 family and friends in attendance, Meghan Markle was given a beautiful diamond ring by her ex-husband which has several similarities to the one she now wears.

On her big day, Meghan wore a strapless white dress with a silver jewelled belt, and she appeared to have been given a pave wedding band that perfectly complimented her engagement ring.

Pictures of the former Suits actress from October 2011, one month after her beachfront wedding, show the star sporting a dazzling engagement ring made up of a large square diamond in the centre with a delicate diamond-studded band.

In January 2013, more sparkling jewellery had been added to Meghan's ring finger, but just months later the couple got divorced – which reportedly saw the now-royal return the diamond rings to Trevor.

Meghan Markle was pictured wearing her engagement ring in 2011

According to an excerpt from Andrew Morton's biography of the royal, Meghan: A Hollywood Princess, "A wealthy entrepreneur friend claimed the marriage ended so abruptly that Meghan sent her wedding and engagement rings back to Trevor by registered post. Another confirmed that the decision to end the marriage was made by Meghan and that it had come 'totally out of the blue'."

Years later in November 2017, the royal was presented with a beautiful gold trilogy engagement ring when Prince Harry proposed, including one central diamond from Botswana flanked by two diamonds from his late mother Princess Diana's personal collection.

The Duchess of Sussex upgraded her ring from Prince Harry

"The ring is obviously yellow gold because that's [Meghan's] favourite and the main stone itself I sourced from Botswana and the little diamonds either side are from my mother's jewellery collection, to make sure that she's with us on this crazy journey together," Harry said during the couple's first sit-down interview with the BBC, hours after they announced their engagement.

But just over 18 months later Meghan revealed a significant change to the ring, having replaced the yellow gold band with a delicate diamond-studded band.

