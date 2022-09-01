Meghan Markle ditches engagement and wedding rings in new photos The Duchess kept her jewellery minimal

Prince Harry has given his wife Meghan Markle three beautiful rings over the course of their relationship, but she was spotted without all of them in recent photos.

Since the Duke of Sussex proposed back in 2017, Duchess Meghan has rarely been spotted without her gorgeous engagement ring – a trilogy design with a large central diamond from Botswana flanked on either side by two diamonds from his late mother Princess Diana's personal collection.

She normally wears them alongside her Welsh gold wedding ring, which is traditional for royal brides, and her eternity ring, which was thought to be a first wedding anniversary gift from Harry. Sporting a bare left hand, Meghan looked chic in a series of photos for her new interview with journalist Allison P. Davis for The Cut.

The 41-year-old was pictured wearing a variety of pristine, well-cut, classic clothes, including a white power suit, a glamorous black gown with a leg split, and a sparkly strapless dress.

Meghan chose not to accessorise with her royal engagement ring for her photoshoot with The Cut

Meghan's lack of engagement and wedding jewellery may simply be down to the styling of each look and the desire to keep her accessories minimal, or it could be that the Duchess left them at home for safekeeping. She did, however, open up about her relationship with Harry, and even made a revelation about the couple's 2018 wedding day.

"The piece of my life I haven’t been able to share, that people haven’t been able to see, is our love story," she said, revealing that her wedding speech touched upon the "resounding knowing that, above all, love wins."

The Duchess of Sussex's wedding and engagement ring, which features Princess Diana's diamonds

This is not the first time Meghan has removed her engagement ring – she deliberately chose "low key" jewellery during her royal tour of South Africa, and she had the gold band replaced with a diamond-studded one in 2019.

In the royal biography, Finding Freedom, authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand explained: "On May 19, 2019, Harry also surprised his wife of one year with the gift of a ring that he had created with jeweller-to-the-stars Lorraine Schwartz, a favourite of Meghan's.

Meghan was previously spotted without her ring in South Africa

"The conflict-free diamond eternity band paid homage to the family of three with Meghan's, Archie's and Harry's birthstones (peridot, emerald, and sapphire, respectively) on the underside of the ring."

Speaking of Harry's thoughtfulness, the jeweller told the authors: "'He's the loveliest person ever. So romantic, so thoughtful.' (So much so that Harry also thought to have Lorraine resize and reset Meghan's engagement ring with a new diamond band.)"

