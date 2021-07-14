Zara's new wedding dresses start at £99 – and one has Kate Moss vibes

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Many more brides-to-be are now looking for an affordable wedding dress to tie in with their low-key nuptials following the pandemic. Searches for casual high street wedding dresses are increasing, so there's no better time for Zara to release its first bridal range.

Yes, you read that right – the fan-favourite store is selling two beautiful floor-length oyster white frocks that are the perfect combination of elegant and romantic. In fact, they remind us of the likes of Wallis Simpson, Kate Moss and Hailey Bieber's own bridal outfits.

The first mulberry silk-blend dress features capped sleeves with a lace trim, a matching waist and a low V back. Plus, the gathering of buttons running down the back reminds us of the detailing on the iconic blue wedding dress Wallis Simpson wore when she married the Duke of Windsor, formerly King Edward VIII, on 3 June 1937.

WATCH: Most stunning royal wedding dresses of all time

Meanwhile, when Kate Moss married Jamie Hince in a picturesque ceremony in the Cotswolds in 2011, she wore a vintage-inspired John Galliano dress with a slip layered underneath a sheer gold embroidered frock.

Silk wedding dress, £159, Zara

The simple silhouette, V-neck and sheer details are similar to Zara's new lace-trim dress, which also has a plunging back and silky fabric much like Hailey Bieber's contemporary slip dress by Vera Wang.

Wallis Simpson's iconic blue wedding dress featured similar buttons

Costing just £159 and £99 respectively, the frocks are still available in small, medium and large – but perhaps not for long.

Lace wedding dress, £99, Zara

Zara's new bridal collection doesn't just offer wedding dresses – there is also lingerie, dressing gowns and more for brides to complete their bridal look.

Kate Moss on her wedding day in 2011

Customers can get their hands on a gathered white headband for the perfect boho wedding, a lace bodysuit to go under their dress and a silk dressing gown to wear as they get ready on the morning of their big day.

But with prices starting at £17.99, Zara's bridal range is sure to be a hit with those planning their wedding, so it's worth snapping them up while they're still available.

