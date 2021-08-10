Margot Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerley have been happily married since 2016, but the Suicide Squad actress revealed that their relationship sparked a big reaction among their friends.

The couple met in 2013 while working on the film set of Suite Française, when Margot starred as Celine Joseph and Tom was assistant director.

When they began dating, the pair kept their relationship private, even among their friends – which is why she described the moment they found out as "dramatic."

"We kept it a secret. Because we weren't really taking it seriously. 'Oh, whatever, we're just mates, we're just mates.' And then… everyone found out,'" Margot said in an interview with ELLE in 2018.

"It was dramatic," she continued. "Our house turned into The Jerry Springer Show for a moment there. But then the dust settled, and it was all good."

Margot and Tom reportedly got married at a private property in Coorabell, Byron Bay in December 2016, with the beautiful bride opting for a ruffled wedding dress for the low-key ceremony.

She confirmed the happy news by sharing a photo of herself kissing her new husband with her ring finger held up to the camera, showing off her teardrop diamond engagement ring next to her thin gold wedding band.

The pair continue to keep their home life very private, but Margot previously opened up about their marriage, telling Porter: "Being married is actually the most fun ever, life got way more fun somehow. I have a responsibility being someone’s wife, I want to be better."

Speaking about how they make time for one another during their busy work schedules, she added: "Even if we both have to fly to a country in-between where we both are for one night, we’ll do it and then fly back to work the next day. And we speak all day, every day on the phone."

