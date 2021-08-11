Gwen Stefani's husband Blake feels like an 'idiot' over wedding gift The Voice stars got married on 3 July 2021

Gwen Stefani took to social media on Tuesday to reveal that her wedding dress designer Vera Wang has preserved her bridal gowns and she sent them along with a huge display of beautiful roses, leaving Gwen's husband Blake Shelton feeling a little overshadowed.

Gwen filmed her new husband clutching a small bunch of hand-picked flowers and he spoke to the camera to say: "I'm standing here like an idiot as you told me to go get some flowers for a vase for dinner and then I walk in and see this…"

Blake Shelton gets overshadowed by a wedding gift sent to Gwen Stefani

The camera then pans across to the pristine display of roses sent by Vera for the newlyweds, and it leaves the posy of blooms looking rather small.

The delivery also came with a heartfelt card with a message from Vera, saying it was a "true pleasure" to dress Gwen twice on the day.

When the couple married, Gwen wore a stunning breathtaking white strapless multi-layered tulle ball gown wedding dress, which the designer described as "modern minimalist construction". Later, the singer switched out to a party frock which was also meticulously crafted by Vera's team.

Gwen has been reunited with her bridal gowns

The Instagram Stories update also included a shot of two large white boxes, containing Gwen's stunning gowns, cleaned and preserved for her to cherish forever.

The couple said "I do" at Blake's ranch in Oklahoma, and Blake is said to have created a one-of-a-kind, intimate wedding by building a chapel on his estate. Us Weekly reported the chapel, which he built largely himself, is "a tribute to their love" – how sweet!

The couple also got engaged and married at Blake's chapel

Gwen has since shared many photographs of their gorgeous day on Instagram and in one upload she wrote: "Dreams do come true!!" She also took that opportunity to thank everyone involved in their special day, including The Voice host Carson Daly who officiated the wedding.

What you may have missed about Gwen's wedding day is her tribute to her children. In a photograph posted by fashion stylist Rob Zangardi, Gwen's jaw-dropping veil was revealed, which featured embroidered names of Blake, Gwen, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo. This was a beautiful touch which gave a nod to the children she shares with ex-partner Gavin Rossdale.

