Nicola Peltz flashes huge engagement ring with sweet message to Brookyln Beckham

Nicola Peltz proved to be a doting fiancée to Brooklyn Beckham as she shared a sweet message on her Instagram Stories while flashing her giant diamond ring.

The model wrote: "Here to support you @brooklynbeckham today and always," referring to Brooklyn's appearance at the BottleRock Napa Valley culinary festival.

Nicola held her hand under her chin as she smiled for the camera, but it was her massive emerald-cut diamond ring which stole the show.

Gemologist Alexandra Michell from Prestige Pawnbrokers has previously told the Mail Online that the ring could be worth more than £350,000! Alexandra reported: "The central stone is approximately 5cts and appears colourless, and with a classic emerald cut, it is usually a good indication that the diamond is very clean with minimal imperfections."

Nicola Peltz has a jaw-dropping engagement ring

After Nicola's words of encouragement, she then went on to share a snap of Brooklyn on stage saying: "He's so happy and that makes me happy."

Following that, the star reshared a video from BottleRock Napa Valley which highlighted her fiancé's proud moment in the montage.

The giant ring has a six-figure estimated cost

Over the past few months, we've seen Brooklyn showcase his culinary prowess more and more online with candid cooking videos posted to his Instagram page. He has even had his father David make an appearance during the preparations on occasion.

The couple have bought their first home together

Brooklyn and Nicola have kept any wedding plans on the down low but what we do know is that the couple bought their first home together in June. According to Dirt, the sale of their huge Beverly Hills mansion came in at $1million over asking price, at a whopping $10.5million!

With those kinds of figures, we can only imagine how epic their nuptials are going to be. It has already been reported that Nicola will rely on her soon-to-be mother-in-law Victoria to create her wedding dress, and we just know it will be incredible.

