Kate Hudson shares an extremely close relationship with her family, but one of her strongest bonds of all is with her brother Oliver Hudson.

The two have been through thick and thin together, and Kate paid tribute to him in a heartwarming fashion with her latest social media post.

The Almost Famous actress shared a series of photos and videos of herself with her brother to celebrate his milestone 45th birthday.

The first was a professional picture of the two of them posing in matching blue outfits, although it got much more candid from there.

The rest included a compilation of home videos of Oliver, two of which were of him singing and playing the piano while her daughter, Rani Rose, twirled in the background.

Another video featured the two duetting on the piano while Oliver played, and the final two clips showed him with an affected accent wearing a helmet and goggles.

Kate paid tribute to Oliver on his 45th birthday

In the caption, Kate wrote, "I've been trying to think about something beautiful to write about @theoliverhudson on his birthday and as I scrolled through pics to post I felt telling a mini story says it all.

"Here is a bit of what it's like to have Oliver Hudson as a brother. I'd never have it any other way. First slide is all facade…a polished picture but what's behind the picture?

"Well….He's nuts and I'm blessed to be his sis. Love you Ollie! The world is a better, more fun and hilarious place with you in it.

"SO! HOW BOUT A BIG HIP HIP HOORAY FOR THIS CAT ON HIS BIRTHDAY!"

Many fans reacted with love for the duo and wished Oliver on his birthday as well, with one commenting, "The best gift is how much you love each other! Happy Birthday Oliver!"

The siblings and podcast hosts share a very close bond

Another wrote, "There's nothing better than sibling love... Happy birthday Oliver," and a third added, "One of the best dudes to do it." Several others just dropped heart emojis for the two.

Of course, that brotherly love of his extends in many ways, like when he reacted to Kate's revealing outfit from the Venice Film Festival with, "I REALLY don't like this…," leaving fans in hysterics.

