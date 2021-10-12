Natalie Morales impersonates Pippa Middleton at royal wedding in unearthed photos The star could be mistaken for Pippa herself

After Kate Middleton's iconic wedding dress, the next most breathtaking look of the royal wedding in 2011 had to be Pippa Middleton's figure-skimming gown. It grabbed headlines around the world and even Natalie Morales replicated the look for NBC.

In unearthed photographs, the talk show host looked remarkably like Pippa herself in a pretty much identical gown, and we can't get over how great she looks.

Natalie had her hair done exactly like the maid of honour did, also sporting a similar floral headpiece.

Natalie Morales made a believable Pippa lookalike

The white could-be-wedding dress stole the show though, marking a striking resemblance to the one that Pippa wore on the day, complete with cowl neck, delicate capped shoulders and the perfect silhouette.

The star posed for photos in her could-be royal outfit

The star even posed with pretend flower girls to really take the impersonation to the next level. At a quick glance, you could be forgiven for believing it was the real deal.

Other images from that day reveal that the rest of the cast played a part too, dressing up as royal attendees.

The whole cast joined in the dress up fun

Hoda Kotb made a great Princess Eugenie, Kathie Lee Gifford came as Princess Beatrice, Savannah Guthrie transformed into Prince Charles, Al Roker as Prince Harry, Meredith Vieira as Queen Elizabeth II, Matt Lauer as Prince William, and Ann Curry as Kate Middleton.

The set even had real corgis and a red carpet – they know how to do royal style!

The real Pippa Middleton at the royal wedding

Natalie Morales is married and she tied the knot to partner Joe Rhodes back in 1998. The pair have two sons together, Joseph and Luke. The family have a jaw-dropping home in Los Angeles after giving up New York for a life on the west coast.

Speaking to workingmother.com, the presenter opened up about family life. When quizzed on why they made the move from one side of the country to another, Natalie revealed all. "It was more of a bucket list thing for my husband and me. My kids were going into seventh and second grade. It seemed like it was time for a change," she said.

