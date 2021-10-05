Natalie Morales' $6.8m mansion and why she gave up New York for it The Talk host Natalie lives in Los Angeles

Natalie Morales lives with her husband Joe Rhodes and their children Josh and Luke in Los Angeles after giving up New York for a life on the west coast. Their palatial home is out of this world – but that's not the reason they moved.

Speaking to workingmother.com, the presenter opened up about family life. When quizzed on why they made the move from one side of the country to another, Natalie revealed all. "It was more of a bucket list thing for my husband and me. My kids were going into seventh and second grade. It seemed like it was time for a change," she said.

She went on to confess: "After living in a small town for 15 years—I loved Hoboken, NJ—I thought my kids needed to get out of their comfort zone."

Natalie then explained that she took the initiative to pitch the idea to her work (the Today Show) and they made the relocation possible as she then became the West Coast anchor for the NBC morning show.

Natalie Morales even films at her gorgeous home

The presenter, who is set to join The Talk, bought her $6.8million property in Brentwood, Los Angeles in 2016 which was a new build at the time. The vast mansion with picture-perfect exterior boasts six bedrooms, five bathrooms, and lots of luxurious features.

According to the LA Times, the master bedroom even has a cosy fireplace, there's a library room and a chef's kitchen.

The main family kitchen is everything you'd expect in an A-list home: high-spec finishes, a huge central island – oh, and a wine wall!

The family have the most gorgeous property

Fans have seen the cooking space in all its glory when Natalie has filmed segments from her home for the show. They also have a huge dining room area with a grand table and Chesterfield-style chairs.

Outside, there is a terrace, a patio and a pool making the yard just as glorious as the interior.

Natalie sold her Hoboken townhouse for $3.1million in order to relocate to Los Angeles.

