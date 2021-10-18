Princess Eugenie's pink wedding dress was inspired by this royal The royal wore two wedding dresses

Many royal fans have made the comparison between Kate Middleton and Grace Kelly's lace bridal dresses, but you may not have known that Princess Eugenie has actually revealed she was inspired by the actress turned royal.

When she married Jack Brooksbank in 2018, Sarah Ferguson's daughter stepped out in a divine blush pink frock by American designer Zac Posen for the evening reception, which she paired with eye-catching chunky earrings. With a structured bodice and flowing skirt, Eugenie's second wedding dress was based on Grace Kelly's beautiful frock in the 1955 film, To Catch a Thief.

The only differences were Eugenie's modest long sleeves, instead of the strapless neckline, and the pastel hue which the Royal Family's website said was inspired by the beauty of Windsor and the blush of an English rose.

"Mr Posen took his inspiration from the White Rose of York," the website added. In another subtle tribute to Eugenie's heritage, Zac ensured the White Rose of York was embroidered on both the shoulder and back which held together the cape.

Princess Eugenie's blush pink dress from Zac Posen is on display at Windsor. Photo: Mark Kerrison/Alamy Live News

Fans can catch a glimpse of the gown, made out of silk from the British mill, Biddle Sawyer Silk, at Windsor Castle. It is currently on display next to Eugenie's first wedding dress, her sister Princess Beatrice's maid-of-honour dress, and her bridesmaid Theodora Williams' frock.

Grace Kelly on the set of To Catch a Thief

In the audio guide, the royal explains: "I wanted something reminiscent of Grace Kelly in To Catch a Thief so I showed that for reference and Zac came up with this silk that he’d found from Manchester. Every single draping effect, every single detail, every button, it’s all painstakingly done by him and his team."

Princess Eugenie wore a Peter Pilotto dress for her wedding ceremony

Grace Kelly may also have been the inspiration behind the Duchess of Cambridge's iconic wedding dress. She married Prince Rainier III of Monaco in 1956 in the Cathedral of Monaco with around 600 guests, while over 30million TV viewers watched from their homes.

The movie star wore a beautiful high-neck lace wedding dress designed by Helen Rose, who worked on it for six weeks with the help of three dozen seamstresses. It bore several similarities to Kate Middleton's long-sleeved gown by Sarah Burton at Alexander McQueen when she married Prince William in 2011.

