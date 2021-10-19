Sophie Wessex's gleaming £105k engagement ring has Princess Diana link – details

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex tied the knot in 1999, and ahead of their wedding day, the Queen's son presented Sophie with the most enchanting engagement ring.

The Prince announced his engagement to Sophie Rhys-Jones, as she was known then, in January 1999, and her gorgeous ring was made by British royal jeweller Garrard, the same jewellery house that crafted Princess Diana's iconic sapphire piece.

Sophie's extremely elegant ring features a two-carat central oval diamond that is flanked by two smaller, heart-shaped diamonds, and sometimes the Countess wears it alongside her gold wedding band. The ring is reported to be worth somewhere in the region of £105,000 ($149,000).

The Countess of Wessex has a stunning trilogy engagement ring

The trilogy arrangement is also strikingly similar to the ring which Prince Harry designed for his royal bride Meghan Markle, which was made with an ethically sourced diamond from Africa and two of his late mother's rare diamonds.

Sophie and Edward went on to say "I do" in June 1999 at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, which is also where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chose to say their vows. Larger royal weddings such as that of Prince William and Kate Middleton tend to take place at Westminster Abbey, thanks to its imposing grandeur.

Sophie Wessex sometimes wears her jewel alongside her wedding ring

A whopping 200 million viewers tuned in to watch Prince Edward's royal wedding, where Sophie wore a beautiful Samantha Shaw dress and a breathtaking tiara borrowed from Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's private collection.

The couple have since become parents to two wonderful children: James, Viscount Severn, born in 2007, and Lady Louise Windsor, born in 2003.

The Queen allowed Sophie to wear one of her tiara's for her royal wedding

The family live together at Bagshot Park in Surrey, which was in fact a wedding present from the Queen over 20 years ago!

The Grade-II listed building is set within 51 acres of land, and has 120 rooms, offering the family plenty of space inside and out. It is also located just 11 miles away from Windsor Castle, which is now believed to be the Queen's permanent place of residence.

