Why Zara Tindall wears three wedding rings – just like cousin-in-law Meghan Markle

Zara Tindall is the latest royal to wear more than just their engagement and wedding rings on her left hand.

Following on from the likes of the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex, the Olympic equestrian has added a third band to her ring finger. She was spotted competing in the 2023 Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park in August with her gorgeous split-shank engagement ring from her husband Mike Tindall, plus another two gorgeous rings.

The former rugby star proposed to Princess Anne's daughter in 2010 with a solitaire diamond on a glittering pavé band. Estimated to be worth £140,000 ($200,000), the ring was thought to deliberately have a low profile setting in order to allow Zara to continue wearing it during equestrian events.

After the couple got married in Canongate Kirk in July 2011, Zara layered a platinum wedding ring underneath her engagement ring.

She has occasionally added a third similar diamond-studded band to her finger, which was visible as she attended Wimbledon in July 2023 and Royal Ascot in June 2019. However, Zara was not sporting the ring at King Charles III's coronation in May 2023.

Each ring is said to represent different milestones: an engagement ring is a promise to tie the knot, a wedding band is a physical representation of the marriage and an eternity ring is often given to mark anniversaries or the birth of firstborn children.

Zara has not divulged the reason why she wears the sparkly accessory, but it could have been a wedding anniversary present from Mike.

Princess Kate and Meghan Markle also wear three rings on their left hands. In Kate's case, she's teamed her sapphire and diamond engagement ring that previously belonged to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana with her Welsh gold wedding ring and a diamond eternity ring. The latter was thought the be a gift from her husband Prince William following the birth of their eldest son, Prince George.

Meanwhile, Meghan sports her trilogy engagement ring, featuring diamonds from Botswana and Princess Diana's private collection, alongside a Welsh gold wedding band and an eternity ring.

During her first pregnancy with Prince Archie, the mother-of-two removed her engagement ring so Prince Harry could upgrade the band from gold to pave. At the same time, he ordered a bespoke eternity ring for his wife as a gift for their first wedding anniversary in 2019.

