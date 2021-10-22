Nicolas Cage, 57, and Riko Shibata, 27, celebrate major first after Las Vegas wedding The Face/Off star married Riko in February 2021

Nicolas Cage and his fifth wife Riko Shibata celebrated a big milestone this week – eight months after they tied the knot in Las Vegas.

Nicolas and Riko – who at 27 is 30 years younger than the Hollywood star – posed for their first-ever magazine cover as a couple in record-breaking 117-degree heat in the Mojave Desert, with photos from the Flaunt spread debuting online on Thursday.

The images, taken by Noah Dillon, show the couple posing in a range of designer clothes from the likes of Tom Ford, with Nicolas telling the magazine: "We were out there doing our thing.

"We did something kind of historic — photographing in 117-degree weather and building sandcastles," he said, adding: "I don't think that's been done before. And Riko loved it!"

Nicolas and Riko posed for Flaunt magazine

The actor kept many details of the couple's relationship private, but he did reveal to the publication that he met Riko "through mutual friends" in her native Japan while he was filming his movie Prisoners of the Ghostland last year.

They went on to tie the knot on 16 February 2021 in a small and intimate wedding at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas.

"It's true and we are very happy," Nicolas confirmed at the time. "After the wedding, the happy couple was joined for a small celebration attended by Nicolas' ex-wife, Alice (who he remains very good friends with) and their son Kal," the actor's representative revealed.

Nicolas and Riko wed in February 2021

In July, the couple made their red carpet debut as husband and wife at the LA premiere of his film, Pig, posing hand-in-hand for the cameras.

This is Nicolas's fifth marriage. He was first married to Patricia Arquette from 1995 until 2001 before finding love with Lisa Marie Presley – daughter of Elvis Presley. They were married on 10 August 2002 but split 107 days later in November that same year. Their divorce was finalised in May 2004.

He went on to marry Alice Kim in 2004. They welcomed their son, Kal-El in October 2005. The couple separated in January 2016 but have remained on friendly terms. In March 2019, the Face/Off actor married Erika Koike in Las Vegas only to file for an annulment four days later.

