I'm a Celeb: everything you need to know about Danny Miller - including his famous dad Is the Emmerdale star married and who is his dad?

Danny Miller is already the third favourite to win this year’s I’m a Celeb, after beating Snoochie Shy in the gruesome eating challenge in Monday’s episode.

While we know Danny has a sensitive gag reflex and isn’t a huge fan of goat’s testicle, how much do we really know about the Emmerdale star? Read on to find out everything you need to know about Danny, including his family life and famous dad…

Who is Danny Miller?

Danny Miller is an actor who is best-known for playing Aaron Dingle in the ITV soap Emmerdale.

The 30-year-old made his soap debut in 2008 before announcing his departure in 2011. It wasn’t long before Danny returned to the fictional Yorkshire village however, as he reprised his role in 2014.

Before entering the castle, Danny revealed that he wanted viewers to know that he’s nothing like his Emmerdale character. He said: "I’m A Celebrity is the biggest show in the country and I want to show people what I am like as Danny rather than as Aaron."

"It will be nice for people to see me not crying but having a laugh! I am a fun guy at home and I’ve been known as Aaron now for 13 years – it’s good to step outside your comfort zone," he added.

Is Danny Miller married?

Danny Miller is not married but he is engaged to midwife Steph Jones, as of January this year. The pair welcomed their first son, baby Albert, in October. Danny revealed that Steph fell pregnant just as the couple were about to start IVF treatment, having been told they were unlikely to conceive naturally.

Before entering the castle, Danny revealed his worries about joining I’m a Celeb and leaving his wife to care for their newborn. He said: "Steph and I had a long discussion about me taking part in I’m A Celebrity. We were due to start IVF earlier this year and that would have meant the baby would have been due next March, so it wouldn’t have mattered."

Danny is engaged to midwife Steph Jones

He continued: "But then a miracle happened and Steph fell pregnant (without IVF). I knew my baby would only be about a month old when I went into the Castle. I was worried about leaving the baby with Steph on her own but she is a midwife and I know our baby will be in perfect hands. She has been incredibly supportive and she knows what a great opportunity this is to take part."

Who is Danny Miller’s famous dad?

Danny’s father Vince Miller is a popular Manchester entertainer, known as the 'King of comperes'. Vince was a VIP host at Manchester United for 29 years and was friends with former manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

The entertainer would interview Sir Alex and other United stars on matchdays for fans in corporate hospitality.

The comedian also knew the likes of Johnny Mathis and Shirley Bassey. He even gave the eulogy at comedian Bernard Manning’s funeral.

Danny's father Vince was a popular Manchester entertainer

However, in March 2017 Vince was forced to leave his job as VIP host after putting his arm around a waitress and calling her “love”. The news was met with an outpouring of support from family, friends and former players.

Two months later, he announced his retirement at a charity ball, organised by Danny, at the Hilton Hotel in Manchester.

