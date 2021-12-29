Gemma Collins' unsubtle engagement clue everyone missed – photo The former TOWIE star has since confirmed her engagement

Gemma Collins confirmed her engagement to boyfriend Rami Hawash on Wednesday, but did you spot the major clue in her Christmas photos?

MORE: Gemma Collins' weight loss daily diet: star's breakfast, lunch and dinner revealed

The TOWIE star, 40, dropped a major hint that on/off partner Rami had popped the question – for the second time – thanks to a cryptic Instagram caption about being "together forever". She captioned the post, which was peppered with heart emojis: "Merry Christmas to the one I LOVE thank you for making my life so complete @rami_hawash_I love you looking forward to our life together forever."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gemma Collins reveals how she's lost so much weight

Gemma's fans were more interested in the designer bags at Rami's feet then her caption, however, and only a small handful appeared to pick up on her hint.

RELATED: Gemma Collins' lavish lockdown home – take a look

PHOTO: Gemma Collins displays insane flexibility as she copies Victoria Beckham's signature leg pose

One wrote: "Happy Christmas. glad you’ve found the one" while another shared: "Congratulations darling have a merry Christmas xx".

Gemma dropped a major engagement hint with this photo of Rami Hawash

In fact, the GC's posts over the Christmas period have hinted this was her best one to date, with the star sharing endless snaps of her "beautiful" time spent with family.

She captioned a sweet snap of her father with her stepson: "A BEAUTIFUL Christmas Eve we won’t ever forget Christmas last year but feeling so lucky to have dad here."

The GC confirmed the news of her engagement to The Times

Gemma confirmed the news of her engagement to The Times this week, saying: "Yeah, but we can't really come out and say anything yet because Ram was married before and his paperwork has not come through, so until that's officially signed, we've not said anything.

"They've not been together for two years. I know her, she's got a partner, she's as good as gold. There's a child involved, he's only three, obviously I love him to death. But until that paperwork’s signed I can’t come out."

Gemma dropped hints this Christmas was her best yet

Gemma and Rami reignited their romance over lockdown following her breakup with former co-star James 'Arg' Argent.

The bubbly blonde previously dated Rami on and off for over three years before splitting in 2014, and their tumultuous relationship was documented on The Only Way Is Essex.

Gemma and Rami were previously engaged from 2013 until 2014

Gemma has sparked engagement rumours with Rami as far back as April 2021. The reality star has been spotted rocking the very same pear-shaped ring the businessman gave her back in 2013 during their short-lived first engagement.

MORE: Gemma Collins shows off three stone weight loss in the most extra floor-length gown

A representative for the star denied claims they were engaged earlier this year, however.

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!'s brand new bride guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.