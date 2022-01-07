Prince Edward wore a wild wedding outfit and nobody noticed

People across the world were eager to catch their first glimpse of the Countess of Wessex's wedding dress when she married the Queen's son Prince Edward on 19 June 1999 – but they may not have noticed the groom's outfit.

Like many royals on their big day, Edward chose to make a statement with his wedding attire. He wore a classic morning suit with grey pinstripe trousers, a yellow waistcoat, a blue shirt and a black morning coat. But did you spot his tie?

At first glance, the blue and yellow design appeared to be a floral print, but close-up photos of the bride and groom at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle reveal that Prince Edward was, in fact, sporting an animal print tie. It was covered with lots of miniature cats – and he has continued his bold tie tradition while attending many royal weddings since.

Countess Sophie's husband recycled the exact same style when he attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in 2018 and again for the marriage blessing of Flora Alexandra Ogilvy and Timothy Vesterberg in 2021. He also opted for a green elephant print following the wedding of Swedish Princess Madeleine in 2013, and he wore a unique blue tie with figurines for Zara and Mike Tindall's nuptials in 2011.

Prince Edward wore a cat-print tie on his wedding day

Edward's bride, meanwhile, looked beautiful in a silk organza Samantha Shaw coat dress which was decorated with over 325,000 pearls and crystal beads – some of which lined her V-neck, cuffs and skirt while others dotted across the fabric.

Sophie paired her elegant dress with a full-length veil made of silk tulle and crystals which was held in place by her beautiful diamond tiara, originally from the Queen's private collection. Made up of four open scrollwork motifs, the piece of jewellery was designed and remodelled by the Crown Jeweller, David Thomas of Asprey and Garrard.

The royal wore the same tie to Flora Alexandra Ogilvy's marriage blessing

To finish off her outfit, the Countess added a black and white pearl necklace and matching drop earrings which were a wedding gift from Prince Edward. The royal had them made by Asprey and Garrard, who was also responsible for Sophie's engagement ring.

