Motsi Mabuse's sister Oti's rule-breaking wedding outfit revealed

Motsi Mabuse married her former dance partner Evgenij Voznyuk in 2017, with her sisters Oti and Phemelo as her bridesmaids.

The Strictly Come Dancing judge looked stunning in a figure-hugging lace gown with button-back detailing and a tulle train, finished with a garland of white flowers in her hair. But did you notice her sisters' outfits? Behind-the-scenes photos of Motsi and her bridal party getting ready before the nuptials show Oti and Phemelo wearing Grecian-inspired white bridesmaid dresses, with a strappy one-shouldered design and embellished waist.

It is generally considered an unspoken rule that wedding guests don't wear white in order to prevent showing up the bride. However, since Motsi and Evgenij would have helped choose the bridesmaid dresses, the colour was clearly not a problem – especially since Motsi's bridal dress was a champagne colour!

Perhaps this was because it was not Motsi's first wedding – the professional dancer was formerly married to Timo Kulczak from 2003 to 2014.

The TV star has described Evgenij as her "best friend" and also admitted that she can understand how the 'Strictly curse' can happen after falling in love with her former dance partner while married to Timo.

"We were so young and you realise things as you grow up. We’re still friends and in contact," she said, according to The Sun.

Motsi explained how she and now-husband Evgenij won the German Latin American title in 2013, before retiring after a final Rumba on Germany's version of Strictly Come Dancing. "We stopped and it was then that we realised that we wanted to do more than just dance together," she said.

Motsi and Evgenij are now parents to a young daughter, whose name she has never publicly revealed, and in an Instagram chat with her former co-start Janette Manrara, she said the couple would be open to having another.

