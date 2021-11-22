We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Sunday night saw Jennifer Lopez step out in a wedding dress at the 2021 American Music Awards, but did you spot its similarities to Princess Diana's niece's bridal gown?

In a nod to her upcoming movie, Marry Me, the singer made an impressive outfit change while performing the song On My Way. She removed her black blazer to reveal her beautiful bridal-inspired gown designed by Dolce & Gabbana. The nude-coloured dress features a bustier top, satin straps and a matching belt, and a princess-style chiffon skirt.

WATCH: Incredible royal wedding dresses that will go down in history

Channelling a true bride, JLo finished off her look with a matching veil which she later removed and threw into the crowd, showing off her stunning chignon.

Just months ago, Charles, the 9th Earl Spencer's daughter Lady Kitty Spencer wore an impressive six Dolce & Gabbana gowns for her wedding day with partner Michael Lewis.

The singer performed at the American Music Awards in a gorgeous D&G dress

Pictures of their Rome nuptials showed the model and D&G brand ambassador's main gown was a Victorian-inspired design with white lace, puff shoulders, and a nipped-in waist with the same bodice and full skirt as Jennifer's recent look.

The bride also rocked a similar silhouette for her Sunday evening celebrations, when she modelled a princess-style blue dress from the Italian fashion house with a floral motif and a strapless neckline.

The AMAs was not the first time we've seen Jennifer as a beautiful bride. In a recent trailer for Marry Me, which will be released in February 2022, the singer looked unreal in a breathtaking Zuhair Murad wedding dress for her on-screen nuptials.

Lady Kitty Spencer looked beautiful in her D&G wedding dresses

The bandeau cut dress had a full skirt and was adorned with dazzling beading, and the slightly pink-hued shimmer created an eye-catching design. JLo wore the bridal style with a diamond collar necklace, large earrings and a matching beaded veil.

In real life, the movie star has been engaged five times to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd, Ben Affleck, Marc Anthony – with whom she shares twins Emme and Max – and Alex Rodriguez. Although she has been married three times, JLo is now dating Ben and has not ruled out walking down the aisle again in the future.

