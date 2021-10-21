Pregnant Freida Pinto's embroidered wedding dress has Kate Middleton written all over it

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Actress Freida Pinto, 37, surprised fans when she revealed she had a "perfect" wedding at the Honda Center in Anaheim during the coronavirus lockdown.

The pregnant star, who is expecting her first child with her husband Cory Tran, announced the exciting news on The Kelly Clarkson Show and shared a look at her incredible wedding dress. Speaking of their California wedding, the Slumdog Millionaire star said: "I should clear the air. I wasn't planning a big fat Indian wedding. It was just going to be something pretty and simple... But then COVID happened and it's still happening and we just realized we were going to be planning this for the rest of our lives and probably never doing it."

Freida added: "Honestly, I have to say if any of you have planned a wedding, you probably know this, I do not want stomach ulcers from planning my own wedding. This was perfect! We got married and then we got to go home and take an afternoon nap."

Freida revealed she had a secret wedding during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show

A clip from the show, shared on Instagram, showed off the newlywed actress and her photographer husband on their special day. Freida looked stunning in a white long-sleeved gown with delicate blue embroidered flowers – a look that is reminiscent of some of the Duchess of Cambridge's most iconic gowns.

Kate wearing an embroidered Temperley London dress in 2016

Kate often steps out in elegant embroidered frocks, such as this white and black Temperley London design during her 2016 tour of India with Prince William. Meanwhile, long lace sleeves were something she chose for her own wedding dress, designed by Alexander McQueen, when she tied the knot in 2011.

The couple got engaged in 2019

Freida and Cory met after they were set up by mutual friend Aaron Paul, her co-star in the drama series The Path. They got engaged in November 2019 and announced they were expecting a baby in June by sharing a photo of Freida sporting a blossoming baby bump.

Dressed in a bump-skimming black floral midi dress and cradling her stomach, she wrote: "Baby Tran, coming this Fall!"

