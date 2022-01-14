Pronovias launches genius collection to give wedding dresses a second life Brides can now wear their wedding dresses beyond their big day

The wedding industry and sustainability haven't always gone hand-in-hand, but one bridal brand is doing their bit to change that with a clever new concept that aims to give wedding dresses a second lease of life.

Pronovias, the designer chosen by Pippa Middleton for her second wedding dress, is launching 'Second Life', a selection of gowns that have been effectively re-designed by the firm's Chief Artistic Director Alessandra Rinaudo so they can be worn again long after the wedding is over.

The first launch is an edit of 50 gorgeous wedding dresses, all of which can be returned to select Pronovias stores after their wedding, where they will be transformed into another dress that could be worn for a party, wedding anniversary or other special occasion – at no additional cost.

Each gown has its own bespoke set of alteration options, including shortening the length, removing sleeves, and adding belts, straps and sashes to create a completely new look.

The collection offers a great solution for brides who want a more sustainable wedding dress or the opportunity to wear their gown more than once, without opting for a second-hand dress.

Take the Tyson gown, for example, a long-sleeved romantic gown that wouldn't look out of place at Coachella once it's been altered. Or the Agnes, a show-stopping minimalistic wedding dress that you'll be wearing to cocktail parties and special occasions for years to come.

The edit currently consists of 50 dresses

"This is a very innovative project because what we are doing is giving a new life to dresses that are traditionally only worn once," Alessandra Rinaudo explained. "Seeing a dress that we have made with so much love and dedication continue to form part of a woman’s wardrobe forever makes me very, very happy."

Pronovias has long been a popular choice for celebrity brides; Pippa Middleton's second wedding dress was from the designer, as was the long-sleeved lace gown worn by US TV presenter Maria Menounos for her surprise New Year's Eve wedding in 2017. Meanwhile, Jane The Virgin actress Gina Rodriguez wore a satin Pronovias mermaid dress for her wedding to Joe LoCicero in May 2019.

