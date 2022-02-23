Lady Gabriella Windsor is an angelic bridesmaid in unearthed royal wedding photo Look back at the seven-year-old royal

Over thirty years before she walked down the aisle, Lady Gabriella Windsor, 40, played a starring role in another royal wedding.

The then-seven-year-old was pictured looking angelic as she waved her flower basket around following Princess Alexandra's son James Oglivy's nuptials with Julia Rawlinson in 1988. The couple, who met at St. Andrews University, got married at St. Mary The Virgin Church in Saffron Walden.

Matching the bride, Lady Gabriella Windsor and her fellow bridesmaids wore white dresses with pale pink sashes and puff sleeves, as well as white floral headpieces. Meanwhile, Julia looked beautiful in a white silk gown with a V-neck and ballgown skirt, swapping out a glittering tiara for a simple flower crown.

By comparison, Gabriella opted for a very different bridal look for her own big day on 18 May 2019. Prince Michael of Kent's daughter married Thomas Kingston in the most jaw-dropping Luisa Beccaria wedding dress which featured long lace sleeves and elegant embroidery. The bride teamed her dress with a white tulle veil with delicate embroidered flowers, fastened in place with a diamond tiara.

Lady Gabriella was a bridesmaid at Lord Ogilvy's wedding in 1988

However, the Russian fringe style tiara, which was previously worn by her mother Princess Michael of Kent and her grandmother Princess Marina of Greece on their wedding days, almost didn't make it to the altar in one piece!

In an interview with HELLO!, Lady Gabriella explained: "Suddenly I could feel my tiara start to pull back and in those few unnerving moments I thought it would come crashing down with an almighty clunk.

The royal married Thomas Kingston in 2019

"My little bridesmaids had accidentally wandered onto my very sheer tulle 20ft veil. I slowed down until they’d stepped off it, but then it happened again. Fortunately, my hairdresser had pinned the tiara in place and it stood firm."

The royal said 'I do' at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in front of the likes of the Queen, Prince Harry and Princess Anne, before holding further celebrations at Frogmore House in Windsor.

