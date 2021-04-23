Lady Gabriella Windsor's fairytale wedding dress designer photos resurface

Lady Gabriella Windsor married Thomas Kingston on 18 May 2019, wearing the most jaw-dropping Luisa Beccaria wedding dress, and in unearthed photos she is pictured wearing a multi-coloured gown from the same designer.

The royal fan account, @coutureandroyals posted the selection of breathtaking images and other royal enthusiasts were blown away, too. One wrote: "Gosh this is like something from a fairytale!" and another added: " What an absolute beautiful dress! The design really catches your eye!"

Gabriella's show-stopping dress is a one-shoulder design with oversized bow detail and waist belt, and the beautiful ombre tones include striking blues and purples. The satin fabric also features a nature-inspired print of flowers and foliage.

This photoshoot took place just after Gabriella became a married woman, and the images were to help promote the fashion designer's range.

The fan account explained: "They are from 2019, a couple of months after her wedding, when she posed for Luisa's new collection and they both were also pictured with her wedding dress for its presentation. Just found them from an Italian newspaper!"

Lady Gabriella WIndor looks ethereal in unearthed snaps

The beautiful gown is just as stunning as the one Gabriella donned for her nuptials, choosing to say "I do" in a long-sleeved gown featuring elegant embellishments and embroidery. The bride teamed her dress with a stunning veil, which was made from layers of white tulle and also featured delicate embroidered flowers.

The bride wore Luisa Beccaria on her wedding day

Gabriella's flower girls looked glowing on the day in angelic white dresses with yellow and white flower crowns. The blooms tied in beautifully with the stunning bridal bouquet, which Gabriella clutched as she left the chapel to kiss on the steps.

Among the royal guestlist was the Queen, Prince Harry and Princess Anne, and the vows were said at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle with further celebrations at Frogmore House in Windsor afterwards. Which happen to be the two gorgeous venues that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle selected for their big day one year earlier!

