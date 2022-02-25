TOWIE couple surprise fans with shock beachside engagement The couple have been together for eight years

"OF COURSE I SAID YES," was all The Only Way Is Essex star Georgia Kousoulou wrote as she shared the exciting news that Tommy Mallet had popped the question in Mexico.

The TV star, 30, took to Instagram to share some stunning engagement photos – featuring their cute nine-month-old son, Brody. Dressed in black shorts and a matching T-shirt, Tommy dropped to one knee in a beachside pergola surrounded by a crescent of red roses and candles, while the sea stretched into the distance in the background.

He was playing with little Brody's legs, as the tot was cuddled by his mother who looked gorgeous in a white swimsuit and a green coverup.

It wasn't long before Georgia's comments were filled with sweet messages from her fellow TOWIE stars. Jess Wright, who recently married William Lee-Kemp, wrote: "Omg amazing congratulations lovely !!!!!" while Ercan Ramadan's fiancee Vicky Pattison, who only announced her own engagement earlier this week, remarked: "Congratulations my beautiful girl. Arghhhhh!! Join the club."

TOWIE stars Georgia and Tommy got engaged in Mexico

Sam Faiers also commented: "Congratulations, so beautiful xxx," and Lucy Mecklenburgh wrote: "Awwww congrats," alongside heart emojis.

Georgia and Tommy have been together for eight years and they welcomed their first child together in May 2021. Addressing the fact that many people had asked when he planned to propose, Tommy joked next to his own photo of the happy couple: "Got the job done (now stop asking me when I’m gonna do it)."

During an appearance on Lorraine in 2017, host Christine Lampard said she could see Tommy being "quite romantic behind closed doors", before asking about their future relationship plans.

The couple have been dating for eight years

"There are lots of whispers as there always are about wedding bells, engagements, all sorts of things happening on TOWIE, could we see a proper TOWIE wedding between you two?" Christine asked.

Georgia responded: "Could we?" and Tommy replied: "Oh, you’ve put me on the spot. I suppose so. Yeah it’s on the cards."

Georgia also admitted that she was hoping to get engaged in 2022 – and even admitted to picking out her desired rings! Although she hasn't shared a close-up look at the sparkling rock Tommy presented her with, we have no doubt it is beautiful.

