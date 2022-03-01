Jessica Wright surprises fans with romantic engagement photo with husband William

It's been a big few years for Jessica Wright and William Lee-Kemp – not only have they got engaged and married within that time, but they are also awaiting the arrival of their first child.

MORE: Jess Wright's TV-inspired wedding reception at Spanish castle is not what you'd expect

The pregnant former TOWIE star, 36, took to Instagram to share a sweet throwback photo of the couple taken shortly after William popped the question. It showed Jess grinning as she covered her mouth with her left hand, sharing a better view of the new rock on her finger. She was dressed in a black dress while her new fiancé wore a grey jumper with foliage and fairy lights hanging from the ceiling in the background.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jess Wright and her bridesmaids steal the show at photoshoot ahead of wedding

"2 years ago today…That time has gone so quick! I can’t believe we’re married (how we managed that in a pandemic I don’t know) & have a baby boy on the way… feeling blessed," she wrote.

READ: Jess Wright's show-stopping Spanish wedding with husband William – best photos

SEE: 18 celebrity brides with multiple wedding dresses – beautiful photos

Her mother Carole was among the first to comment: "Wow two years amazing. X. And we have baby on the way how life changes. X." Others also noted how quickly the time has gone, with one writing: "Quickest 2 years ever," and another adding: "Time goes by so quickly! Won't be long and he will be here! Xx."

The couple got engaged in 2020

A third remarked: "Wow that gone so quick. I am so so happy for you both. You both deserve all the happiness in the world."

Jess and Will went public with their romance in the summer of 2019 and announced their engagement in February 2020. Sharing their excitement with HELLO!, Jess said: "I am absolutely overwhelmed with this amazing news. I never expected it for a second and he caught me totally off guard. We are so very happy and in love! We are back in a place that is very special to us and now it has been made even better with this news. We are over the moon!"

Jessica's engagement and wedding rings

Will presented his bride-to-be with a gorgeous diamond engagement ring with a pave band, and she later added an eternity wedding band with round brilliant-cut diamonds from The Diamond Store, where similar designs cost in the range of £839 to £1699.

They tied the knot in front of friends and family, including Jess' brother Mark Wright and his wife Michelle Keegan, in the Basílica de Sant Francesc in Palma on 9 September 2021, before hosting their evening reception at Spanish castle, Castillo de Bendinat.

SHOP: 13 maternity wedding dresses for pregnant brides in 2022

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.