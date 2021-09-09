Kate Beckinsale leaves fans convinced she's married again with Las Vegas selfie - see the dress The star has walked down the aisle once before

Is she a blushing bride? Kate Beckinsale whipped up a fan frenzy on Thursday when she updated fans with a selfie from Sin City and many thought she was preparing to say 'I Do'.

The Jolt actress, 48, put her infamous quirky side on display in a white, lace gown complete with fishnets and chunky black boots.

The outfit had a Bride of Frankenstein vibe and she had simply captioned the post: "Oops #Vegas."

Not surprisingly her legions of loyal followers chimed in to comment on her look and wrote: "Gorgeous Bride," while another asked: "Are we getting married?" and a third said: "It's a nice day for a white wedding."

Kate didn't elaborate on what she was doing. but the day before, she posted another image of herself in an airport lounge, preparing to take flight.

It's unlikely Kate is actually preparing for nuptials as the star has been single since her breakup from boyfriend, Goody Grace, in 2020.

The mother-of-one was in a longtime relationship with the father of her child, Michael Sheen, and they remain friends.

She went on to marry Underworld director, Len Wiseman, but their relationship ended in divorce after 11 years in 2015.

She was recently asked about her dating life and she confessed to Jenn Lahmers on Extra: "Do you know I've never really been on a date? I literally meet someone, get to know them at work, and then either marry them or get pregnant by them."

Kate has a grown up daughter Lily with ex Michael Sheen

And when it comes to blind dates, Kate says it makes her stomach turn.

"I just can’t think of anything I'd hate more than sitting in front of somebody I don't know, that, chances are, I won't like," she said."And have to sit and watch them eat food."

