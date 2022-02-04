Ozark's Julia Garner looks so different after unexpected makeover The star is famous for her curly blonde hair

Julia Garner ditched her trademark corkscrew locks for a hairdo which got everyone talking on Thursday.

The Ozark actress appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and showcased a very different look to what her fans are used to.

In place of her curly locks was a beehive style which made her look so different.

WATCH: Julia Garner discusses her accent in Inventing Anna

Julia's head-to-toe glamorous look was a far cry from her wardrobe on the hit show, in which she plays Ruth Langmore.

The actress and model wowed in a glittery, halter mini-dress and she looked like a star from the sixties.

Julia was on the show to promote the fourth and final season of Ozark, but also her role in Netflix drama, Inventing Anna.

Julia looked like a sixties icon

She plays the infamous fake heiress and was convicted of multiple scams.

The German heiress had a $67million trust fund and managed to scam banks and socialites out of millions of dollars between 2013 and 2017.

Speaking of her accent in the drama, she told Jimmy: "It's about this girl who scams New York's high society and pretends to be something she's not. "She's a very complex character and it's better to watch her.

Julia thanked her glam squad for the chic look

"She says she's Russian, but she's not really Russian, so first I had to do like a European accent. Like a German accent, but very subtle. Then add a bit of bad Russian for certain words.

"Then it gets Americanised and I add a question at the end of every sentence. Europeans don't do that," she added.

"I really wanted to make sure it was one of those things where if she goes back to Europe, then all of her friends would be like, 'You sound so American'. And then here [in America] they'd be like "Oh my god, you sound so European!'."

