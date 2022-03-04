Frankie Bridge shares unseen wedding photo – and her fitted sparkly dress is gorgeous

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Frankie Bridge makes one stunning bridesmaid! The I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! star, 33, shared an unseen photo of her friend's wedding on Thursday which offered fans a better look at her gorgeous form-fitting dress.

Walking down the aisle ahead of the bride, her friend Charlotte, Frankie looked simply stunning in a cream floor-length dress covered with silver embellishments, complete with a high neck and capped sleeves. In the photo, originally shared by photographer Andrew Leo, the Loose Women star carried a singular bright pink flower instead of a bouquet and wore her brunette hair in elegant waves that fell to her shoulders.

The aisle was lined with candles and a cream carpet was placed in between the wooden chairs, where guests were standing ahead of the bride's entrance. In the background, a set of stairs led up to a balcony area where more guests could watch over the ceremony.

Frankie reshared photographer Andrew Leo's picture of herself as a beautiful bridesmaid

Previous photos showed Frankie's dress had a backless design, and it comes from Club L with a price tag of £120 – but it's almost entirely sold out already. Luckily, fans of the style might still be able to get their hands on the black colourway if they act fast.

The Loose Women star previously shared pictures of her friend's big day

Frankie herself got married to footballer Wayne Bridge in 2014 at Woburn Abbey in Bedfordshire before hosting a reception in a marquee erected in the grounds of the picturesque country estate. She looked every inch the beautiful bride in a strapless gown with a sweetheart neckline, lace appliqué on the bodice and a fishtail cut that highlighted her figure.

The couple said 'I do' in front of family and friends, including Frankie's bandmates from The Saturdays, Una Foden, Rochelle Humes, Mollie King and Vanessa White.

Another important guest was the couple's eldest son Parker, who was nearly one at the time. In one photo, Frankie and Wayne planted a loving kiss on their little bundle of joy, who sported a Mohawk for the occasion, as he chuckled at the camera.

