Paris Hilton reacts to famous wedding gatecrasher's apology

Paris Hilton wed Carter Reum in a lavish three-day event in November 2021 – but a gate-crasher has recently issued an apology to the star for failing to realise he was attending her wedding, and she had the most unexpected response.

During the celebrations, Paris looked gorgeous in several different outfits. She wore the most incredible Oscar de la Renta gown as they exchanged vows at Paris' late grandfather Barron's Bel-Air estate, followed by a bright pink bedazzled gown at their star-studded 'Paris World' carnival on the Santa Monica Pier.

WATCH: Paris Hilton admits fears ahead of wedding

But one guest, Lukas Gage, didn't get the outfit memo. The Euphoria star, 26, joined a mutual friend at what he assumed was the hotel heiress' party, and has now admitted he regrets his choice of clothing and his lack of gift for the newlyweds.

During an episode of her podcast This Is Paris, Lukas opened up about turning up uninvited to Paris' wedding. He explained: "I had a mutual friend that was there at the wedding — and he didn't tell me that it was a wedding. He just said, 'Come to Paris' party.'"

Paris looked beautiful for her three-day nuptials

However, Lukas admitted that he chose a "disgusting T-shirt" instead of a "nice suit" for the occasion, adding: "I'm the worst for doing that."

Despite his regrets, he said he was a huge fan of Paris' and joked: "I would have still crashed it. However, I would have done it much more cutely."

The star in her eye-catching pink wedding dress

Luckily, Paris took it really well and the pair are now friends. She told the You actor: "Well I'm not actually even mad. Because right before I went on Andy's show and he told me that, my husband and I were watching White Lotus and we were obsessed with the show and you. And I was like, 'Oh my god he was at my wedding that's so cool!'

"I was actually like, I wish I met him and we talked that night. But then I'm happy that we became friends," she added.

Lukas recalled: "We did dance by each other for a second, but you were very preoccupied with people dancing. But I feel like there was a moment where you checked in with me like, 'Why does this person not have a suit on?'"

Speaking about taking shots and dancing, he said: "I feel like it's something you would have done. I could imagine you crashing a wedding." She laughed and replied: "I wouldn't have crashed it because I probably would have been invited but I would go and have fun and dance."

The Euphoria star admitted he wore a "disgusting T-shirt" at her wedding

So what was her incredible really like? "Paris was absolutely over the moon," one wedding guest told HELLO!. "She said: 'It was the best day of my life. I never imagined I could be this happy! I feel like I'm the luckiest girl in the world!'

"You couldn't wipe the smile off her face, especially when she looked at Carter. The two of them are so madly in love."

Following their seven-week honeymoon, Paris gave an insight into her life as a married woman. "I love being a wife," she told People.

"Being married is such a great new chapter for both of us," she continued. "We've been so close and inseparable the past two years together so it's always felt like we're married. Only that it's felt I'm so excited for this next chapter in our life and to start a family together. [He's] my best friend so it feels so safe getting to grow together."

