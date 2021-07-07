Hoda Kotb shares new celebratory photo with fiancé ahead of their wedding The couple have had to postpone their nuptials twice

Hoda Kotb put her adorable family front and centre in a snapshot for a very sweet celebratory day.

The Today show host was beaming in an Instagram photo alongside her fiancé, Joel Schiffman - who is rarely seen on her social media - and their two young daughters, Hayley and Hope.

The foursome were surrounded by loved ones in a very happy image to ring in 4 July. Hoda captioned the photo: "Happy 4th!US."

WATCH: Hoda Kotb celebrates her birthday with her adorable children

Her fans flooded the comments with kind words and said: "Hayley's smile is everything," and, "Great family picture on july4 together!"

The gathering comes as Hoda and Joel prepare to walk down the aisle together. They've had to postpone their nuptials twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic but are hoping to say 'I Do' this summer.

Hoda recently opened up on the Today show about her wedding and revealed her sister, Hala, will be her maid of honor.

Hoda and Joel are planning their wedding for the summer

"You know what's weird is you plan something and you had it all in stone and then everything got uprooted and now we're planning it again and there's something weird," the mom-of-two added.

Hoda and Joel share two adopted daughters

"We're like, 'We're doing it. Should we just do it this summer? Should we wait?' We don't know."

Hoda got engaged to Joel in 2019 and excitedly shared the news live on TV with her co-stars.

She explained how Joel popped the question on vacation: "We ended up having a little dinner on the beach and he was like, 'I have something else I would like to say,' and he said some beautiful things, and then he got down on one knee. Then he said, 'Would you be my wife?' I was totally shocked. He had a good poker face."

