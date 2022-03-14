Amanda Holden swaps show-stopping engagement ring for special £5k sapphire

Amanda Holden doesn't always wear her dazzling diamond engagement ring from her husband Chris Hughes, but she replaced it for a very special reason over the weekend.

DONATE NOW: What can you do to help Ukraine?

The Britain's Got Talent judge swapped the marquise diamond and blingy pavé band for a colourful alternative in order to promote donations to Ukraine amid the Russian invasion. In a photo posted on her Instagram Stories, Amanda posed with her left hand on her arm which gave fans a good view of her yellow sapphire, flanked by classic blue sapphires on a platinum band – a sweet nod to the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Five ways to help in the Ukrainian crisis

"To win this beautiful @ntinga_jewellery sapphire Ukraine tribute ring and raise money for @britishredcross simply donate via the link," she wrote, before sharing a link to a Just Giving page.

READ: 5 ways to cope with news induced anxiety right now

PARENTING ADVICE: How to talk to your children about the Ukraine/Russia conflict

Amanda rocked a sapphire Ukraine tribute ring

Amanda paired the gorgeous rock with a pale blue jumper and a dark manicure – and the £5,000 ring could be yours. London-based jewellery company Ntinga shared the same photos and explained how to enter the prize draw writing: "After seeing the awful scenes of what is happening to the people in Ukraine as an industry we want to raise money and do whatever we can to help the people out there in desperate need together with @cmj and their fund for @britishredcross.

The TV star with a marquise diamond engagement ring

"Together with @hockleymint we created a unique tribute three stone ring in Yellow and Blue Sapphire in a platinum setting with a special hallmark created by @birminghamassayoffice for this appeal. We are giving you the chance to WIN this piece worth £5000 by donating a minimum of £25 and entering a prize draw.

"With thanks to the lovely @noholdenback for supporting us in this cause. You just need to text UKRAINE and your FULL NAME to 60163 and you will be sent the just giving link to donate and enter into the prize draw {One Entry per name and all entries must be over 18 and in the UK Full T&C’s on just giving page}."

Amanda is often photographed without her stunning engagement ring, choosing to place other sparkling jewels on her ring finger instead. The Heart Radio star has been married to record producer Chris since 2008 after the pair first met in Los Angeles in 2003.

Amanda re-wore her Elie Saab wedding dress during the coronavirus lockdown

The couple – who now share two daughters Lexi and Hollie – said 'I do' at St Margaret’s Church in Somerset before they hosted their reception at the exclusive Babington House.

The bride looked glowing in an Elie Saab creation and the couple tied the knot in front of a star-studded guest list, including Piers Morgan, Mick Hucknall and David Coulthard. Amanda was determined for it to be a literal 'white wedding', so she even hired a snow machine to have picture-perfect flakes falling on the day.

MORE: Amanda Holden's wedding belongs in a movie: Photos & details

If you want to help the people of Ukraine amid the escalating Russian conflict, these are the charities in urgent need of donations: British Red Cross, International Medical Corps, UNICEF and CARE.