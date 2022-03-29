Victoria Beckham is an adorable bridesmaid in unseen wedding photo The fashion designer twinned with her sister

Victoria Beckham had a very iconic wedding with David Beckham in 1999, but we almost didn't recognise the former Spice Girl in an unearthed wedding photo.

The 47-year-old mother-of-four shared a series of snaps to mark Mother's Day on Sunday, including one that showed her as a cute bridesmaid. Victoria reshared a photo originally posted by her sister Louise on her Instagram Stories, which showed the siblings posing in matching white dresses with frilled necklines and puffed sleeves.

They both wore their hair down and added white floral crowns that matched their bouquets, while their mother Jackie had her arms around both of her daughters.

Louise captioned the black-and-white throwback photo: "Happy Mother's Day to the best mummy @jackie.adams_ @victoriabeckham."

David and Victoria, who are parents to Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, married on 4 July 1999 following a two-year relationship. The fashion designer had three bridesmaids of her own – they included Louise, then 22, who wore a Chloe dress, while Victoria's 13-month-old niece Liberty and David’s 16-month-old niece Georgina wore Angels & Bermans woodland fairy dresses.

The couple celebrated with over 200 guests at Luttrellstown Castle in Ireland, including best man Gary Neville, Victoria's Spice Girls bandmates and David's Manchester United and England teammates.

In keeping with the regal venue, Victoria wore two wedding dresses on her big day. The first was a Vera Wang satin ballgown with a corseted top and full skirt, which she accessorised with a diamond and gold tiara and crucifix necklace that had been a gift from David.

Victoria and David in their second wedding outfits

She later changed into a vibrant purple one-shoulder dress with floral applique at her reception, while David wore a matching suit. The latter was likely to tie in with the burgundy, dark green and purple Robin Hood colourscheme, which wedding co-ordinator Peregrine Armstrong-Jones revealed they chose for their decor.

Although they often share family photos, the couple have kept their relationship largely private. Victoria made a rare comment about her marriage in an interview with Grazia, stating: "I am blessed to have a wonderful husband and beautiful, healthy, happy children.

"Yes, we travel a lot with our respective businesses and charitable commitments, but we always make time for each other as a couple and as a family. David and I have nothing to prove. We love each other, look out for each other and are strong as both partners and parents."

