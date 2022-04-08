Tiger Woods actually met rumoured fiancée Erica Herman years ago – inside relationship

Golf legend Tiger Woods, 46, has returned to The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club just over one year after he was involved in a horror car crash.

As well as his two children Sam, 14, and Charlie, 13, the 15-time major champion's girlfriend of five years Erica Herman is likely rooting for his success. But who is Erica and how did they meet? Here's everything we know about Tiger's current partner and his dating history…

How did Tiger Woods meet Erica Herman?

The sports star went public with his relationship with restaurant manager Erica at the President's Cup in 2017. The couple reportedly met through his pop-up restaurant in Florida, known as The Woods Jupiter.

However, conflicting reports from Page Six have suggested that the pair met at the University of Central Florida long before they began dating. Erica was reportedly juggling studying political science with a job at Blue Martini in Orlando, where Tiger was a customer.

What has Tiger Woods said about his relationship with Erica?

Tiger's girlfriend Erica reportedly has a close relationship with his kids

While he likes to keep his relationship largely private, Tiger has been pictured with his partner on many occasions, including after he won the 2018 TOUR Championship in 2018 and following his Masters win in 2019. She also accompanied Tiger, his mother and his children to the White House in 2019 where he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

As well as celebrating his career achievements, Erica was by Tiger's side following his car accident in 2021. Speaking of her role in his recovery, Tiger told Golf Digest: "There was a point in time when, I wouldn’t say it was 50/50, but it was damn near there, if I was going to walk out of that hospital with one leg.

Erica is often pictured supporting Tiger's golfing career

"Once I [kept it], I wanted to test and see if I still had my hands. So even in the hospital, I would have [girlfriend] Erica [Herman] and [friend] Rob [McNamara] throw me something. Throw me anything."

However, Erica previously admitted she "doesn’t like public attention" after it was claimed they had ended their relationship in 2019. She told Radar Online: "We haven’t split. I’ve been to every tournament he’s been at."

The 38-year-old reportedly has a great relationship with Tiger's kids. The family live in the golfer's mansion on Jupiter Island, Florida, thought to be worth $50million, and Tiger's friend Arjun Atwal previously said his children "love" Erica.

"She’s awesome with them. She’s more like a friend to them than anything else," he said.

Is Tiger Woods engaged to Erica Harman?

Despite the fact that People Magazine reported in 2018 that the couple were in no hurry to get married, there has been speculation they got engaged in 2022. The couple have not yet addressed the rumours.

What is Tiger Woods' dating history?

Tiger with his ex-wife Elin Nordegren

Tiger was previously married to Elin Nordegren from 2004 to 2010. The former couple met in 2001, got married three years later and went on to welcome daughter Sam in 2007 and son Charlie in 2009.

Tiger and Elin got divorced in August 2010 following infidelity rumours, but Elin went on to say they developed a good co-parenting relationship.

"My relationship with Tiger is centered around our children and we are doing really good – we really are – and I am so happy that is the case. He is a great father," she said in a 2014 interview with People.

He also dated Former United States Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn for about three years before ending their relationship in 2015.

