Jennifer Lopez sparks engagement rumors after rocking large diamond ring The 52-year-old dazzled with the sparkler

Jennifer Lopez has sparked further engagement rumors after being pictured wearing a large diamond ring on her left hand.

In pictures shared by the New York Post, the singer was spotted shopping in Culver City with her 14-year-old daughter Emme; wearing a casual maxi print dress with large sunglasses, Jennifer added the stunning ring to her finger.

The 52-year-old has been dating Ben Affleck since 2021, after the pair reunited two decades after they first ended their engagement.

They have been more open about their romance in recent months, and Jen was joined by Ben and Emme as she received the iHeartRadio Icon Award in March.

The Jenny From the Block hitmaker took to the stage at the star-studded bash at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles as Ben and Emme cheered her on.

JLo's daughter wasn't the only family member to join them either as Ben's son, Samuel, from his marriage to Jennifer Garner was also with them.

Jennifer was joined by Ben at the iHeartRadio Awards

The family outing comes just days after it was reported that the reunited love birds have bought a $55million Bel Air mansion together.

They are now said to be investing in an incredible property in the star-studded neighborhood, where Jennifer already has a $28million home nearby.

Jen and Ben reunited in 2021

The 1.2 acre estate has plenty to offer Jennifer, Ben and their blended families, including ten bedrooms and 17 bathrooms spread across nearly 20,000 square feet of living space.

The three-level home has all the amenities you would expect from an A-list property, such as a movie theatre, wine cellar and gym, along with a private security suite for a full-time bodyguard.

Outside, there is an infinity pool, a putting green and pristine gardens, complete with a full outdoor kitchen and BBQ area, and a guest house.

