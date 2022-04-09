Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck confirm engagement with emotional new video JLo and Ben rekindled romance in 2021,20 years after they split

Jennifer Lopez has revealed her stunning engagement ring from Ben Affleck, confirming that after 20 years they are giving marriage a second chance.

In a video sent to fans via her newsletter, the singer shared a video of her showing off the gorgeous green ring as she could be heard saying: "You're perfect," and looking close to tears. She wore a green crop top and oversized cream cardigan and could be seen putting her hand to her mouth in shock.

Jen showed off the ring in a video sent to fans

She had previously teased the "major announcement" with a video on social media earlier on 8 April. "So I have a really exciting and special story to share..." she wrote adding a diamond ring emoji.

The announcement comes a day after she was spotted shopping while wearing the ring; in pictures shared by the New York Post, the singer was pictured in Culver City, LA, wearing a casual maxi print dress with large sunglasses, and the stunning ring.

The 52-year-old has been dating Ben since 2021, after the pair reunited two decades after they first ended their engagement.

JLo and actor Ben Affleck started dating in 2002 and he popped the question in the same year, but they split in 2003 before rekindling their romance in 2021.

Jen and Ben rekindled their romance in 2021

They have been more open about their romance in recent months, and Jen was joined by Ben and Emme as she received the iHeartRadio Icon Award in March.

The Jenny From the Block hitmaker took to the stage at the star-studded bash at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles as Ben and Emme cheered her on.

JLo's daughter wasn't the only family member to join them either as Ben's son, Samuel, from his marriage to Jennifer Garner was also with them.

