Jennifer Garner stuns in lacy wedding dress – but it's not what you think The Yes Day actress shared a throwback on Instagram

Jennifer Garner took a trip down memory lane on Wednesday and looked unrecognisable wearing a lacy wedding dress.

The Yes Day actress posted a throwback photo to honour her former ballet teacher on her birthday and rocked a very bridal-looking frock.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez slams Ben Affleck's 'awful' back tattoo in resurfaced interview

In the snap shared on her Instagram Stories, a teenage Jennifer looks beautiful in her white dress, which featured a high neck, puffed sleeves, ruffled hem and a lace overlay.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jennifer Garner gets emotional after 'Bennifer' confirmation

Her choice of photo comes after she thanked fans for joining her on a "meaningful" journey in the last year just hours after ex-husband Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were snapped in a warm embrace.

Earlier this week, the actress took to Instagram to join yoga and meditation instructor, Dr Chelsea Roberts Jackson, for a 20-minute-long meditation session. At the end, Jen clearly got emotional as she came out of her meditation and praised everyone for joining them.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez breaks silence in first interview since Ben Affleck romance

MORE: Jennifer Garner's dreamy $14m LA mansion near Ben Affleck – inside

Jennifer looked so cute in her bridal-style dress

She said: "I don't want to mess with anyone's prayerful place, or mediation, but I want to say thank you to anyone who has meditated with us this last year because there is something about doing it together, with [Chelsea's] voice and wisdom, and the life you bring, and all these people at once, there is something so meaningful for me, and so thank you."

The mother-of-three's session came just hours after Ben Affleck and Jennifer made their romance Instagram official. The Let's Get Loud singer, 51, was seen snuggling up to 48-year-old Ben in a photo booth at Leah Remini's birthday party.

Ben and Jen cuddled up in their first Instagram pic since rekindling their romance

In the snap, Ben wrapped his arm tightly around her shoulder as Jennifer placed her hand on his chest, while Leah joined them, and Ben gave her a close hug.

Jen and Ben - also known as Bennifer - are said to have rekindled their romance shortly after J-Lo separated from former fiancé Alex Rodriguez in April and have been inseparable ever since.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.