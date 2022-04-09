Brooklyn Beckham looks relaxed just hours before wedding to Nicola Peltz The eldest Beckham child is getting married on Saturday

Saturday is a big day for Brooklyn Beckham as the eldest of the Beckham children will be marrying heiress and long-time partner, Nicola Peltz.

But just hours before the grand ceremony, the 23-year-old didn't appear to be showing any nerves as he was pictured driving around in a golf cart with his new dog that he and his fiancée added to their family following the sad death of their dog, Frankie, last year. Brooklyn was enjoying the Florida sunshine as he styled out an all-white ensemble with his pet pooch planted firmly on his shoulder.

WATCH: Everything you need to know about Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding

The couple's wedding will take place over three days, with the pair hosting a celebration dinner on Friday.

The Last Knight star Nicola revealed that they would partake in the long-standing tradition of spending the night before their wedding apart, and that would take place following their rehearsal dinner.

Discussing their wedding plans with Vogue, Nicola said: "So, the Friday night, Brooklyn's gonna stay with my dad, my brothers, and then his dad and his brothers and have a boy slumber party.

"And I'm going to stay with the girls. So, from the Friday night dinner, we're not going to see each other until we get married in the afternoon. We've been panicking about it, this one night apart."

Brooklyn didn't look to be having any nerves on his big day

The pair have a huge guest list for their wedding, including Brooklyn's parents, David and Victoria Beckham, as well as his siblings, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

Also in attendance are Nicola's parents Nelson and Claudia Peltz, 'Man of Honour' Brad Peltz, and Maid of Honour Naunni.

Gordon Ramsay, who is a close personal friend, is also attending with his family and it's expected many of Victoria's old Spice Girls co-stars will be there, with one notable exception.

Geri Halliwell will not be at the nuptials, as she has instead flown out to Australia with her husband, Christian Horner, with the Australian Grand Prix.

